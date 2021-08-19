Watch now: Illinois State offensive lineman Kirby Peine takes long road back to field

NORMAL — Feeling indebted to Illinois State, Kirby Peine is finally ready to make payments in the form of services rendered.

After recovering from a second surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Peine returned to the practice field earlier this week and is contending for playing time on the Redbird offensive line.

“It’s been a long journey,” Peine said Thursday. “I really owe these guys a lot here at Illinois State.”

Peine (pronounced PINE-e) was a starter on a 10-2 Fresno (Calif.) Community College team in 2018 before tearing his knee ligament for the first time right before a playoff game.

Most of the scholarship offers he had previously received from both FBS and FCS level programs disappeared. But ISU was not dissuaded.

“East Carolina yanked my chain a little bit. I committed and they called back a few days later and said they didn’t want me,” said Peine. “Illinois State came in and told me they still believed I could be the same player I was. They took a chance on me.”

Peine also visited Sam Houston State “as a guy of my word. But on my plane back from Texas I was already on the phone with (offensive line coach Harold) Etheridge saying let’s make it official.”

The plan was for Peine to sit out the 2019 season as a redshirt while rehabilitating his knee with the goal of playing two seasons beginning in 2020.

After the pandemic wiped out the 2020 fall season, Peine felt a twinge in his repaired knee during workouts prior to the spring 2021 slate.

“It was a freak thing. I was practicing full go and lifting weights every day,” he said. “I had a little bit of mild pain. I wanted to be completely fresh for game one so I went in. They did an MRI and (athletic trainer) Dane (Langellier) calls me with the heartbreaking news I tore my ACL again.”

Etheridge was surprised as well.

“He was doing a helluva job playing right and left (tackle),” Etheridge said. “All of a sudden, he tore the same knee again. You couldn’t tell by watching him practice. He was playing well.”

Peine is grateful for one key difference following the second injury.

“The surgeon here, Dr. (Robert) Seidl is an amazing dude, an amazing doctor,” said Peine. “I feel 10 times better than I did before. The last time the first time I practiced I couldn’t really move.”

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Peine saw time at right tackle with both the first and second team offenses Thursday in practice.

“I’m really pulling for him,” said ISU head coach Brock Spack. “He’s healthy, running well, moving well, playing well. I’m sure he wants to do some things better. I’m just happy to see him out there bouncing around. He’s worked really hard, and Dr. Seidl did a great job on his knee.”

Etheridge likes Peine’s versatility. Along with playing both tackle positions, Peine could fill in at a guard.

“We’re excited to have him back,” Etheridge said. “We knew what he was capable of. We stuck with him. Now we’ve got him back to full strength.”

Peine is energized by his red practice jersey. He had been saddled with yellow (out) or blue (non contact) jerseys most of his ISU career.

“It feels amazing. I’ve been here pushing two and a half years,” he said. “Now I feel like I’m showing and proving my worth. I can’t thank them enough. I could be back at home trying to work and go through college. I hope I can pay them back.”

McCoy grows into linebacker

Redshirt freshman Lavoise-Deontae McCoy arrived at ISU as a 6-1, 190-pound safety. He is now a 6-1, 232-pound linebacker.

“We really liked what we saw in the spring, and we really like what we see now,” said Spack. “He’s going to be a good player. He’s 232 now and doesn’t look it. He’s got a pretty big frame and a pretty muscular build.”

McCoy is the younger brother of former standout Redbird safety Dontae McCoy.

Scouting opponents

If preseason polls are at all accurate, ISU’s toughest nonconference game will come at Western Michigan on Sept. 11. The Redbirds’ lone FBS opponent of the season, the Broncos are listed third in the six-team West Division of the Mid-American Conference.

ISU also will take on Butler at home in the Sept. 4 season opener and play at Eastern Illinois on Sept. 18. Neither are regarded as highly in their leagues.

Butler is ranked 11th in the 11-team Pioneer League, while Eastern was predicted for seventh in the seven-team Ohio Valley Conference.

Numbers game

The trend among Redbirds who have switched numbers from last season is to go lower.

Jalen Carr has changed from No. 16 to No. 0, and Nigel White is No. 1 after wearing 20 in the spring.

Other adjustments include TreShawn Watson (85 to 6), Jabari Khepera (10 to 7), Franky West (31 to 14), Dillon Gearhart (38 to 16) and Jude Okolo (92 to 56).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

