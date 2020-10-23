Watch now: Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman walks line between final season with Redbirds and possible NFL career

NORMAL — Packing on 100 pounds since high school wouldn’t necessarily be difficult over a five-year span for someone unconcerned about how it is accomplished.
Yet adding nearly that much weight since graduating from Geneseo High School in 2015 — and doing it smartly — remains on ongoing process for Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman.
The 6-foot-10, 320-pound Himmelman has successfully undergone the journey from greyshirt to redshirt to starter to All-American and NFL prospect with the Redbirds.
“At the beginning when Coach (Brock) Spack told me about greyshirting, I was not too keen on it,” Himmelman said. “But I did what I’ve always done. I put faith in my coaches, and it’s definitely turned out to be the right decision for me.”
Greyshirting is the process of having a player wait to enroll until the spring semester of their first year. The player is then allowed to go through spring practice with his college team, redshirt the next season and then begin a four-year playing career.
Himmelman redshirted at ISU in 2016. Since then, he has started 35 games at left tackle and earned all-Missouri Valley Football Conference and All-American first team honors in 2019. Himmelman is a consensus preseason All-American for the 2020 season that has been delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.
Currently practicing with the Redbirds, Himmelman’s status for 2021 remains undetermined.
“I’m still kind of in the decision-making process,” he said. “I’ve been talking a lot with Coach (offensive line coach Harold) Etheridge, Coach Spack and my parents trying to figure out the best option. It’s an open line of communication.”
Much like ISU safety Christian Uphoff, Himmelman is considered an NFL Draft prospect. ISU’s regular season in schedule to end on April 17. But if the Redbirds return to the FCS playoffs, that season could extend past the current NFL Draft dates of April 29 to May 1.
“It’s definitely a tough spot for sure,” said Himmelman.
Spack said he has been told by NFL personnel that the draft could be pushed back or there could be a supplemental draft for FCS players who participate in the spring.
According to Spack, ISU also plans to tape Himmelman and Uphoff performaing the drills used at the NFL Combine and send the video to NFL teams.
“It’s not a great spot to be in, obviously,” Spack said. “But they have to play if they want to get drafted. That’s where it’s going to be for him and Christian. I’ve been told that by a lot of NFL people.”
The NFL is interested in Himmelman because of his frame and an athleticism that led to him being offered a Division I basketball scholarship in high school.
“He’s a big kid and a pretty good athlete,” said Spack. “For his length, he can bend pretty well. He’s obviously not a finished product, but he’s got a chance.”
Himmelman was listed at 6-8, 270 pounds on ISU’s 2016 roster and 6-10, 300 in 2017. He estimates he is currently 315-320 and is working with ISU senior associate director of strength and conditioning/nutrition Chris Carter on his diet.
“I think I can definitely gain a little bit of weight,” Himmelman said. “I don’t think it’s quite as urgent as a couple of years ago when I was 270-275. Now I’m fine tuning. I would like to play at 325 and see how that feels. I don’t want to go too crazy and take a 20-pound jump or anything.”
Himmelman believes working with Etheridge has accelerated his development. Etheridge has been an offensive line coach for 30 years.
“Coach Etheridge is one of the best out there. I love working with him,” said Himmelman. “He’s extremely knowledgeable. If there’s something wrong with my game, he’s great at explaining stuff and helping me tweak little things to make me a better player.
Etheridge “definitely” sees NFL potential in Himmelman.
“He’s got the size and athleticism, all the qualities,” said Etheridge. “He’s smart and very coachable. I think he has huge upside in that regard. He needs to come back and put it on tape one more time, and I think it (the NFL) will take care of itself.”
Himmelman plans to become a physical therapist after his football career is finished. He has earned an undergraduate degree from ISU in exercise science and will complete the master’s program in biomechanics this spring.
After two to three years of physical therapy school, Himmelman would have his doctorate and become a licensed professional.
But a career as a professional football player certainly could come first.
