Watch now: Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman walks line between final season with Redbirds and possible NFL career

“He’s a big kid and a pretty good athlete,” said Spack. “For his length, he can bend pretty well. He’s obviously not a finished product, but he’s got a chance.”

Himmelman was listed at 6-8, 270 pounds on ISU’s 2016 roster and 6-10, 300 in 2017. He estimates he is currently 315-320 and is working with ISU senior associate director of strength and conditioning/nutrition Chris Carter on his diet.

“I think I can definitely gain a little bit of weight,” Himmelman said. “I don’t think it’s quite as urgent as a couple of years ago when I was 270-275. Now I’m fine tuning. I would like to play at 325 and see how that feels. I don’t want to go too crazy and take a 20-pound jump or anything.”

Himmelman believes working with Etheridge has accelerated his development. Etheridge has been an offensive line coach for 30 years.

“Coach Etheridge is one of the best out there. I love working with him,” said Himmelman. “He’s extremely knowledgeable. If there’s something wrong with my game, he’s great at explaining stuff and helping me tweak little things to make me a better player.

Etheridge “definitely” sees NFL potential in Himmelman.