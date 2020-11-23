Watch now: Illinois State President Larry Dietz discusses plans to hire a new director of athletics

Dietz indicated the search committee’s initial meeting was scheduled for Monday with the goal of selecting candidates for interviews to take place on Dec. 4 and 7.

Brent Beggs, professor and director of the School of Kinesiology and Recreation and former chair of the Athletic Council, is serving as chair of the search committee.

Lyons does not have a set final day on the job, according to Dietz.

“December 31st is what he had talked to me about,” Dietz said. “But he has expressed that if we’re not exactly there in terms of having a person on board Jan. 1, he would be willing to help us out a little bit. That’s very kind of him. I know he would love to be in a warmer climate in the middle part of January hitting a golf ball.”

Dietz does not plan to name an interim director of athletics.

“Not at this point, but that could change pretty quickly if we had to do that. We’re going to let the process wind its way out,” he said. “The good news is I think we’re as prepared as we can be at this point for spring competition. A lot of the spring planning has already taken place so if we don’t have somebody by the first of the year we’ll be OK.”