Watch now: Illinois State races to NCAA, school records in rout over Division III Greenville

NORMAL — Those who like dunks and layups missed seeing a whole bunch of both Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

Illinois State broke through Greenville's pressure time and time again for easy baskets as the Redbirds set a slew of school and Redbird Arena scoring records in a 177-108 victory. The home opener was played without fans because of COVID-19 regulations.

ISU set NCAA records for field goal percentage (.864), making 70 of 81 shots, and assists (59).

ISU (2-1) smashed the school mark of 137 points set against MacMurray in a 1973 game at Horton Field House.

Freshman Emon Washington paced 10 ISU players in double figures with 30 points. It was the most points by an ISU freshman since Bubbles Hawkins' 30 in 1973.

Josiah Strong and DJ Horne posted double-doubles for the Redbirds. Strong had 13 points and 11 assists while Horne added 17 points and 10 assists.

ISU registered 34 layups and 27 dunks.

The Division III Panthers, who trap all over the court and launch 3-pointers at will, were led by guard Kenneth Cooley's 31 points. Greenville went 14 of 55 outside the arc, the most ever 3-pointers shot against ISU.