Watch now: Illinois State rallies to win opener before UNI dominates second game for split

UNI scored single runs in the first and second off Leonard (10-3) before the Panthers knocked her out in the fourth. UNI had six hits, all singles, and three walks against Leonard and reliever Hannah Ross.

ISU's only run off freshman Packard (17-5) came in the bottom of the fourth. Andrea Coursey got a triple when UNI right fielder Sammy Moss dove for the sinking liner and let it get by her. Spenser Strandgard's groundout plated Coursey.

Leonard had two of ISU's three hits against Packard, who struck out nine and walked one.

"She was a good pitcher. I will give her credit," said Standish. "We definitely could have and should have pulled through that second game and got a rally going, but it didn't seem to work out. Our goal is to forget about it and come back tomorrow stronger."

ISU has shown an ability to do just that this season, going 6-1 in games following a defeat.

"I expect us to bounce back. Regardless of the outcome, I don't think they're pleased with how they attacked it and how they performed," said Fischer of the second game.

