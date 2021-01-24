Watch now: Illinois State rally falls short as Krikke leads Valpo to weekend MVC sweep

When Horne connected on a floater with 7:31 left, Valpo's lead was down to 60-58. But, with a chance to tie or take the lead, the Redbirds committed a turnover before finally taking a lead that lasted only 37 seconds.

Steven Helm came off the bench and sank both ends of a one-and-one with 11.0 seconds left to put Valpo ahead, 69-66. Reeves couldn't get up a 3-pointer before getting fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-bonus with 3.2 seconds left.

Krikke split a pair of free throws for the final margin.

After Reeves' 17-foot jumper gave ISU a 7-5 lead, the Redbirds went more than five minutes without scoring and the Crusaders took off, repeatedly finding holes inside ISU's zone.

Reeves' 3-pointer drew ISU within 25-18 before a 9-0 spurt, capped by Sackey's 3-pointer, gave Valpo a 34-18 lead. Three-pointers by Fleming and freshman Emon Washington helped cut the Crusaders' lead to 38-26 at the break.

ISU shot 31% from the field in the first half, going 5 of 12 on 3-pointers and 4 of 17 inside the arc. Valpo shot 41.2% while outscoring ISU, 18-4, in the paint and 12-0 off fast breaks.

ISU travels to face league-leading Drake in a two-game series on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Des Moines, Iowa.

