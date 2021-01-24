 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State rally falls short as Krikke leads Valpo to weekend MVC sweep
breaking top story

NORMAL — Illinois State finally got over the hump from a 16-point deficit when Antonio Reeves sank two free throws with 2:27 left for a one-point lead Sunday.

But the Redbirds' inability to get rebounds after Valparaiso missed shots in the final two minutes cost them dearly.

Ben Krikke scored two of his game-high 25 points after a missed shot with 1:50 left and the Crusaders hung on from there for a 70-66 victory to sweep a weekend Missouri Valley Conference series at Redbird Arena.

The 6-foot-9 Krikke, who also grabbed 15 rebounds, had only four points in Valpo's 69-60 victory on Saturday. The Crusaders (5-9, 2-3) also received 16 points from point guard Daniel Sackey. 

Valpo outscored ISU, 18-9, on second-chance points thanks to 16 offensive rebounds. The Crusaders held a 42-34 rebounding advantage.

DJ Horne led the Redbirds (5-10, 2-7) with 20 points while Reeves added 18. ISU shot 41.7% from the field and 7 of 17 outside the arc.

ISU, trailing by 12 at halftime, missed its first four shots of the second half before finally getting untracked. Howard Fleming Jr.'s 3-pointer closed the gap to 45-39 with 15:12 left.

The Redbirds couldn't get any stops, though. Eron Gordon and Sheldon Edwards sank back-to-back 3-pointers around a Reeves dunk for a 57-48 lead.

When Horne connected on a floater with 7:31 left, Valpo's lead was down to 60-58. But, with a chance to tie or take the lead, the Redbirds committed a turnover before finally taking a lead that lasted only 37 seconds.

Steven Helm came off the bench and sank both ends of a one-and-one with 11.0 seconds left to put Valpo ahead, 69-66. Reeves couldn't get up a 3-pointer before getting fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-bonus with 3.2 seconds left.

Krikke split a pair of free throws for the final margin.

After Reeves' 17-foot jumper gave ISU a 7-5 lead, the Redbirds went more than five minutes without scoring and the Crusaders took off, repeatedly finding holes inside ISU's zone.

Reeves' 3-pointer drew ISU within 25-18 before a 9-0 spurt, capped by Sackey's 3-pointer, gave Valpo a 34-18 lead. Three-pointers by Fleming and freshman Emon Washington helped cut the Crusaders' lead to 38-26 at the break.

ISU shot 31% from the field in the first half, going 5 of 12 on 3-pointers and 4 of 17 inside the arc. Valpo shot 41.2% while outscoring ISU, 18-4, in the paint and 12-0 off fast breaks.

ISU travels to face league-leading Drake in a two-game series on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Des Moines, Iowa.

This story will be updated.

