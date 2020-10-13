Watch now: Illinois State receiver Andrew Edgar rehabbing from offseason knee surgery

“I tried some things to get it right without surgery thinking there would be a (fall) season,” Edgar said. “Treating it eventually became a real issue. With no season happening, the best plan was for me to have surgery.”

Edgar is walking without a limp and without a knee brace on the sideline as ISU continues a fall practice session that wraps up Oct. 24.

“Things are going really well,” said the Chicago native. “It’s the eight-week mark since surgery today. They told me to not really put any weight on it until the eight-week mark, but I’m already on the treadmill. I would say I’m really ahead of schedule.”

Edgar anticipates being available for the Feb. 20 spring season opener at Northern Iowa.

“That’s my hope. I 100 percent want to play if I’m ready,” Edgar said. “I’m doing all the right things to get back.”

Workouts into November: While ISU’s NCAA-allowed 15-practice fall ends Oct. 24, the Redbirds will continue workouts until Nov. 20.

ISU will be allowed 12 hours per week for individual and small group work.