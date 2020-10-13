Watch now: Illinois State receiver Andrew Edgar rehabbing from offseason knee surgery

NORMAL — Andrew Edgar will have to be patient. Again.
The Illinois State wide receiver is sitting out all fall practice sessions after undergoing surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in August.
“He developed some issues in the offseason,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Tuesday. “He had to get it fixed.”
Edgar was a freshman All-American in 2018 with 44 receptions for 746 yards and four touchdowns.
A pulled hamstring and then a broken collarbone limited Edgar to playing in eight of 15 games last season and 19 catches for 321 yards.
“It stems back to high school. Since I came into ISU I’ve been having knee pain, and worked my whole career through it,” said Edgar. “Tendinitis in my right knee has always been an issue.”
That issued worsened this spring and summer as Edgar trained with former ISU safety Tom Nelson in the Chicago area.
“I tried some things to get it right without surgery thinking there would be a (fall) season,” Edgar said. “Treating it eventually became a real issue. With no season happening, the best plan was for me to have surgery.”
Edgar is walking without a limp and without a knee brace on the sideline as ISU continues a fall practice session that wraps up Oct. 24.
“Things are going really well,” said the Chicago native. “It’s the eight-week mark since surgery today. They told me to not really put any weight on it until the eight-week mark, but I’m already on the treadmill. I would say I’m really ahead of schedule.”
Edgar anticipates being available for the Feb. 20 spring season opener at Northern Iowa.
“That’s my hope. I 100 percent want to play if I’m ready,” Edgar said. “I’m doing all the right things to get back.”
Workouts into November: While ISU’s NCAA-allowed 15-practice fall ends Oct. 24, the Redbirds will continue workouts until Nov. 20.
ISU will be allowed 12 hours per week for individual and small group work.
After Nov. 20, the Redbirds will be off until Jan. 8, the report date for preseason training camp. After a two-week ramp up period, full practices are scheduled to begin on Jan. 22.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
