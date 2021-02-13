Watch now: Illinois State routs Southern Illinois to end six-game losing streak

ISU kept the foot on the gas. Horne's 3-pointer capped an 18-0 surge for a 72-35 advantage with 8:18 left. Even when Horne picked up his fourth foul and then got a technical to foul out 16 seconds later, the Redbirds were in the clear.

Filewich scored the game's first basket, but that was SIU's only lead in the first half. The Salukis shot 38.2% from the field.

ISU shot 50% from the field and 6 of 16 outside the arc in opening a 14-point halftime lead. Abdou Ndiaye sank two of those 3-pointers, the second giving the Redbirds their first double-digit lead at 26-15 with 5:39 left.

Steven Verplancken's 3-pointer drew SIU within 33-26 before ISU scored the last seven points of the half on Washington's 3-pointer, Boyd's layup off a turnover and Boyd's two free throws with 1.3 seconds showing.

