Watch now: Illinois State routs Southern Illinois to end six-game losing streak

CARBONDALE — Illinois State ended a six-game losing streak with a bang Saturday.
The Redbirds got contributions up and down their lineup to rout Southern Illinois, 80-55, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at Banterra Center.
DJ Horne led ISU (6-14, 3-11 MVC) with 17 points. Josiah Strong scored 12 points, while Dedric Boyd and freshman Emon Washington added 11 each.
SIU (9-9, 3-9) was paced by Ben Harvey with 14 points and freshman center Kyler Filewich with 13. The Salukis shot 38.1% from the field.
The Redbirds and Salukis conclude the two-game weekend series at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Redbirds took a 40-26 halftime lead and didn't let up to start the second half.
Lance Jones' layup cut ISU's lead to 40-28 before the Redbirds went on a 7-0 run, capped by Antonio Reeves' reverse layup off a hard baseline drive, to seize a 47-28 lead with 16:02 left.
SIU cut the deficit to 15 at 47-32 before the Redbirds took off and put the game away.
Dusan Mahorcic's lob pass was behind Washington, who reached back with his left hand to corral the pass and slam it home in one motion for a 56-35 lead as the nearby Redbird bench went wild.
ISU kept the foot on the gas. Horne's 3-pointer capped an 18-0 surge for a 72-35 advantage with 8:18 left. Even when Horne picked up his fourth foul and then got a technical to foul out 16 seconds later, the Redbirds were in the clear.
Filewich scored the game's first basket, but that was SIU's only lead in the first half. The Salukis shot 38.2% from the field.
ISU shot 50% from the field and 6 of 16 outside the arc in opening a 14-point halftime lead. Abdou Ndiaye sank two of those 3-pointers, the second giving the Redbirds their first double-digit lead at 26-15 with 5:39 left.
Steven Verplancken's 3-pointer drew SIU within 33-26 before ISU scored the last seven points of the half on Washington's 3-pointer, Boyd's layup off a turnover and Boyd's two free throws with 1.3 seconds showing.
This story will be updated.
