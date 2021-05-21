 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State secures 6-11 big man Ryan Schmitt
alert

Watch now: Illinois State secures 6-11 big man Ryan Schmitt

SCHMITT GUARDING BASKET

Ryan Schmitt (50) defends the basket for Des Moines Area Community College against Mott Community College during a quarterfinal game in the NJCAA National Tournament at Danville.

 Jim Benson

NORMAL — Illinois State's need for a big man was resolved Friday.

Ryan Schmitt, a 6-foot-11, 220-pound center from Van Meter, Iowa, announced on Twitter he has committed to ISU. The Redbirds needed help inside after starter Dusan Mahorcic entered the transfer portal.

Schmitt played the last two years for Des Moines Area Community College, helping the Bears win the NJCAA Division II national championship this season. He started all 26 games and averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 68.6% at the free throw line.

Schmitt was named to the all-national tournament team after recording three double-doubles and was named to the all-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference first team. 

"Ryan is a really good defender from the 5 spot. He's a really good rim protector and really understands positioning and defensive rotations that way," said DMACC head coach Brett Putz. "Offensively, he's very skilled and a very good passer. He can score with either hand around the basket."

Schmitt will have three years of eligibility with ISU.

"It's going to be about adding weight. If Ryan can get there in the summer and add 15-20 pounds, the Redbirds are going to be in a good place with a really good player," said Putz.

As a freshman for DMACC, Schmitt averaged 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks while starting 30 of 33 games.

"His upside is very, very high and I'm excited to see what the future has in store for him once he adds that muscle and everything like that to his frame," said Putz.

Although Putz didn't coach Schmitt until this season, he said the future Redbird weighed about 245 when he arrived at DMACC two years ago and "lost about 30-35 pounds of baby fat."

"Now it's going to be about adding that good muscle and good weight to his frame, which I believe he'll be able to do," said Putz. "If he can get to 235-240, I think he's going to be a very nice player for the Redbirds."

Schmitt figures to contend for playing time in the middle with 6-9 Abdou Ndiaye, who has played the last two years with ISU. The Redbirds also have 6-10 Alex Kotov, who is coming off his first year with the program.

ISU head coach Dan Muller can't comment about Schmitt until a signed national letter of intent is received and cleared by ISU's compliance department.

Schmitt is the third spring recruit for Muller and his staff. ISU earlier added two transfers — 5-10 point guard Mark Freeman of Tennessee State and 6-7, 210-pound forward Kendall Lewis of Appalachian State.

The Redbirds still have one scholarship available.

 

RYAN SCHMITT 2021 HEDSHOT

Schmitt

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

