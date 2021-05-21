Watch now: Illinois State secures 6-11 big man Ryan Schmitt

"It's going to be about adding weight. If Ryan can get there in the summer and add 15-20 pounds, the Redbirds are going to be in a good place with a really good player," said Putz.

As a freshman for DMACC, Schmitt averaged 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks while starting 30 of 33 games.

"His upside is very, very high and I'm excited to see what the future has in store for him once he adds that muscle and everything like that to his frame," said Putz.

Although Putz didn't coach Schmitt until this season, he said the future Redbird weighed about 245 when he arrived at DMACC two years ago and "lost about 30-35 pounds of baby fat."

"Now it's going to be about adding that good muscle and good weight to his frame, which I believe he'll be able to do," said Putz. "If he can get to 235-240, I think he's going to be a very nice player for the Redbirds."

Schmitt figures to contend for playing time in the middle with 6-9 Abdou Ndiaye, who has played the last two years with ISU. The Redbirds also have 6-10 Alex Kotov, who is coming off his first year with the program.