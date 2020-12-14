Watch now: Illinois State seeking 'to be more urgent' beginning with Chicago State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Understanding urgency and you have to play every single possession is what good teams do," said Muller. "Being a young team we're still struggling to have enough guys to understand that. We've played some older teams and teams that have been together. They can really run their sets and execute.

"Urgency is a great word I would use for our team. Urgency when you're focusing on the scouting report. Urgency when you're doing a shell drill in practice. They're getting it slowly, but surely."

There have been some rough spots offensively, too, for the Redbirds.

Even though ISU held Ball State to 32 second-half points, the Redbirds couldn't get closer than six in the second half as they shot 41.9% from the field and committed 11 turnovers.

ISU has only 11 assists in each of the last two games, too.

"We do one action and after that action we get lost if it doesn't go through," said Mahorcic. "We've worked a lot after the game of keep playing after that. It has improved so far in practice. We'll see if it translates into the game."

Muller knows the up-and-down nature of this season has left younger and inexperienced teams such as ISU — which doesn't have any seniors after Keith Fisher III opted out in early November — behind.