Watch now: Illinois State seeking 'to be more urgent' beginning with Chicago State

NORMAL — Getting off to a better start, especially defensively, is something Illinois State's basketball hasn't done the last two games. It proved costly both times.
ISU made second-half comebacks before falling short on the road at Murray State and Ball State.
"We have to be more urgent and on our feet," said ISU junior center Dusan Mahorcic. "Our focus is a lot better (in practices). It's just small details. If you have five guys and four are doing their job and one is not, the whole defense is going to collapse. I have a feeling our focus in the second half (at Ball State) was a lot better."
The Redbirds will try to build on that in their final nonconference test. ISU (2-3) entertains Chicago State (0-6) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Afterwards, most ISU players head home for a five-day break before returning to campus to prepare for the Missouri Valley Conference opener Dec. 27 at Loyola.
"We have a job to do and that's always an important game before Christmas break. It's an odd game sometimes," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "I have to get my young team to understand the most important thing to do right now is prepare today and play well tomorrow and then you can enjoy home."
Murray State shot 53.1% in the first half while taking a 13-point halftime lead on its way to beating ISU, 76-65, on Dec. 5. Last Saturday, Ball State used 55.6% shooting to go ahead at the half, 50-36, before taking an 82-66 victory.
That came on top of ISU falling behind 22-0 in the season opener at Ohio State.
With only four returners from last season — plus an unusual preseason because of COVID-19 disruptions — the Redbirds are trying to grasp the need to lock in from the start.
"We're still in the process of learning. We have a lot of guys who are new here," said Mahorcic, one of those new guys who has averaged 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in two games since returning from a bad back.
"Everyone is just trying to buy into the program and we're growing as a group every day. I'm excited everyone is doing what they're supposed to do coming to practice every day."
Muller liked hearing that Mahorcic said the Redbirds need to be more urgent defensively.
"Understanding urgency and you have to play every single possession is what good teams do," said Muller. "Being a young team we're still struggling to have enough guys to understand that. We've played some older teams and teams that have been together. They can really run their sets and execute.
"Urgency is a great word I would use for our team. Urgency when you're focusing on the scouting report. Urgency when you're doing a shell drill in practice. They're getting it slowly, but surely."
There have been some rough spots offensively, too, for the Redbirds.
Even though ISU held Ball State to 32 second-half points, the Redbirds couldn't get closer than six in the second half as they shot 41.9% from the field and committed 11 turnovers.
ISU has only 11 assists in each of the last two games, too.
"We do one action and after that action we get lost if it doesn't go through," said Mahorcic. "We've worked a lot after the game of keep playing after that. It has improved so far in practice. We'll see if it translates into the game."
Muller knows the up-and-down nature of this season has left younger and inexperienced teams such as ISU — which doesn't have any seniors after Keith Fisher III opted out in early November — behind.
"There's a reason Duke and Kentucky aren't winning games. It's not that they don't have talent. They have young teams," said Muller. "It's not complicated. But that can't be an excuse. How can I get guys to understand sooner rather than later how you have to play together and how hard you have to play?
"I like our talent. That hasn't changed. When our daily habits can catch up with our talent level, that's when we'll have a chance to be really good. That's what we've really focused on as a staff the last three to four weeks."
Chicago State figures to be a perfect opponent to leave good feelings before taking a break.
The Cougars' six losses, all on the road, have come by an average of 36 point. Their closest game was a 78-56 defeat at Eastern Illinois.
Chicago State head coach Lance Irvin, a two-time cancer survivor, opted out of coaching this season because of health concerns. The Cougars were down to one coach, assistant Rodell Davis, and eight players last week in an 88-51 loss to Loyola.
