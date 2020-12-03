Watch now: Illinois State senior golfer David Perkins hoping to make Team USA for Walker Cup

NORMAL — It might not be a nickname you'll want to be known as forever. Yet Illinois State senior golf standout David Perkins can't deny it fits.

"I've played really well ever since the pandemic hit," said Perkins. "I had someone playing this week call me the 'COVID Kid' because I've played well since the hard months we've had with golf and sport. I've been playing well for a while. I've gotten better every year I've been at ISU."

Perkins has played in seven tournaments since COVID-19 struck, including the Maridoe Amateur Championship this week in Carrollton, Texas. Three top-20 finishes and advancing to the second round of the U.S. Amateur have lifted the East Peoria native to No. 35 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Not only that, Perkins has been invited to a practice session for hopefuls for the Walker Cup, a prestigious biennial competition between top amateurs from the United States against a team from Great Britain and Ireland that takes place May 8-9 at famed Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Perkins is among 16 golfers who will take part in a Team USA practice session Dec. 16-18 at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lake Nona Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The 10-member team, which will be captained by former U.S. Amateur champion Nathaniel Crosby, is expected to be selected in the spring.