Watch now: Illinois State senior golfer David Perkins hoping to make Team USA for Walker Cup

NORMAL — It might not be a nickname you'll want to be known as forever. Yet Illinois State senior golf standout David Perkins can't deny it fits.
"I've played really well ever since the pandemic hit," said Perkins. "I had someone playing this week call me the 'COVID Kid' because I've played well since the hard months we've had with golf and sport. I've been playing well for a while. I've gotten better every year I've been at ISU."
Perkins has played in seven tournaments since COVID-19 struck, including the Maridoe Amateur Championship this week in Carrollton, Texas. Three top-20 finishes and advancing to the second round of the U.S. Amateur have lifted the East Peoria native to No. 35 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Not only that, Perkins has been invited to a practice session for hopefuls for the Walker Cup, a prestigious biennial competition between top amateurs from the United States against a team from Great Britain and Ireland that takes place May 8-9 at famed Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.
Perkins is among 16 golfers who will take part in a Team USA practice session Dec. 16-18 at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lake Nona Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The 10-member team, which will be captained by former U.S. Amateur champion Nathaniel Crosby, is expected to be selected in the spring.
"The Walker Cup is something coach (Ray Kralis of ISU) and I talked about since summer if I kept it up, you never know if you have a shot," said Perkins. "I knew if I kept playing well and putting in the work you don't know.
"It's something I've wanted to achieve and try and make that team. I set that goal in the past year. It would be an extreme honor to do that. To make the practice session is the first step in that process. I'm really excited to have gotten an invite."
Seven members of the U.S. squad which won two years ago at Royal Liverpool in England, attended the 2019 practice session.
“The process of team selection continues with this practice session and is an opportunity for all involved to become more familiar with each other and create team camaraderie while adhering to health and safety protocols,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships, in a press release. “These accomplished individuals represent a talented group of potential USA Team members, but we expect others will be considered as the selection process moves toward its conclusion.”
When the global pandemic shut down sports cold in March, Perkins wondered whether he should start his professional golf career.
Support Local Journalism
"If I did turn pro it would have been silly. It would have been very hard," said Perkins. "There were not many things to play in. No Q (qualifying) school, nothing I could play in to gain status on the (PGA) tour.
"I would have been playing mini-tours. There's nothing wrong with that, but you can really run through some money playing that."
Perkins was named a third team All-American by PING in addition to All-Region and the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year in the abbreviated 2019-20 season. His scoring average of 69.39 was nearly three strokes better than the second lowest in the MVC and the lowest average by over a stroke-and-a-half since 2003.
"Because of his success on the collegiate level and in elite amateur championships over the last couple of seasons, he is clearly recognized as one of the best amateur players in the world," said Kralis. "This (Walker Cup) session also allows the golfers to develop relationships and team camaraderie, and I think they will see that David is a great team guy as well."
Perkins talked with Kralis and others, including ISU legend D.A. Weibring, in the spring about returning to ISU when COVID-19 struck and canceled the rest of the season. Perkins had an opportunity to come back for another season as the NCAA added a year of eligibility for spring sport athletes.
So Perkins decided to delay his ISU graduation, add an insurance minor to his degree in psychology and play in some top-flight amateur tournaments before the Redbird season hopefully begins in the spring.
Perkins started fast this summer, tying for medalist honors in the North and South Amateur Championship at Pinehurst before losing in the second round of match play. Then he went to the Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe and tied for the title, losing in a playoff.
After his worst finish, tying for 112th at the Western Amateur, Perkins played solid in the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon, firing 68 in the qualifying first round. He's followed that up by taking sixth at the Golfweek Indiana Amateur and 15th at the Azalea Invitational.
Perkins would have been a shoo-in for the NCAA Regional last year, even if ISU didn't automatically advance as MVC Tournament champions.
Playing in the NCAA is about the only thing missing from his stellar resume with the Redbirds. That is on his mind going into this spring before the next chapter of his career awaits.
"I'll take it as deep as I can in the postseason, hopefully with the team, and see what we can do," said Perkins. "Whenever I feel I am ready to turn professional I will sometime in the summer, I'm assuming, but with COVID you never know."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!