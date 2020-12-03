 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State set to travel to Murray State for Saturday game
Watch now: Illinois State set to travel to Murray State for Saturday game

ISU HUDDLE BEFORE UMASS LOWELL

Illinois State's basketball team huddles before taking on UMass Lowell last weekend in Columbus, Ohio. ISU travels to face Murray State at 5 p.m.  Saturday.

 Jim Benson

NORMAL — Illinois State head coach Dan Muller was looking for an opponent this weekend and found a quality one.

The ISU basketball team announced Thursday the Redbirds will face Murray State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky. Broadcast plans will be announced.

Murray State is picked to finish tied for first in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll with Austin Peay. The Racers (1-1) are coming off a 78-61 loss at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

Murray State lost only one starter from last year's team that went 23-9 and won the Ohio Valley regular-season title before losing in the conference tournament championship game. Junior guard Tevin Brown and junior forward KJ Williams were All-OVC preseason first-team selections.

ISU (2-1) set two NCAA Division I records in its 177-108 win over Division III Greenville on Wednesday. The Redbirds shot 84.3% from the field, making 70 of 83 attempts, and handed out 57 assists.

Murray State also has played Greenville, opening with a 173-95 victory last Sunday.

This will be the sixth meeting between the Redbirds and Racers, with Murray State owning a 3-2 edge. The Racers beat ISU, 78-72, in the last meeting on Dec. 9, 2017 at Redbird Arena.

ISU will have final exams after playing Murray State before resuming Dec. 12 at Ball State. Game time is 6 p.m. (CT).

DAN MULLER 2019 HEDSHOT

Muller

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

