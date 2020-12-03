Watch now: Illinois State set to travel to Murray State for Saturday game

NORMAL — Illinois State head coach Dan Muller was looking for an opponent this weekend and found a quality one.
The ISU basketball team announced Thursday the Redbirds will face Murray State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky. Broadcast plans will be announced.
Murray State is picked to finish tied for first in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll with Austin Peay. The Racers (1-1) are coming off a 78-61 loss at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.
Murray State lost only one starter from last year's team that went 23-9 and won the Ohio Valley regular-season title before losing in the conference tournament championship game. Junior guard Tevin Brown and junior forward KJ Williams were All-OVC preseason first-team selections.
ISU (2-1) set two NCAA Division I records in its 177-108 win over Division III Greenville on Wednesday. The Redbirds shot 84.3% from the field, making 70 of 83 attempts, and handed out 57 assists.
Murray State also has played Greenville, opening with a 173-95 victory last Sunday.
This will be the sixth meeting between the Redbirds and Racers, with Murray State owning a 3-2 edge. The Racers beat ISU, 78-72, in the last meeting on Dec. 9, 2017 at Redbird Arena.
ISU will have final exams after playing Murray State before resuming Dec. 12 at Ball State. Game time is 6 p.m. (CT).
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!