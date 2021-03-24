Watch now: Illinois State softball off to best start since 1988

NORMAL — Despite the pandemic throwing a wrench into both the Illinois State softball team’s 2020 schedule and the following offseason, the Redbirds have somehow emerged as a smooth running machine.
“I really think this team has exceeded expectations,” said junior pitcher/first baseman Mack Leonard. “After COVID hit, I didn’t know what to expect with the freshmen not getting a usual fall season and not being able to be as social with the team as they normally would. The team has done a really good job staying strong through it all.”
The Redbirds sport a 16-4 record and are riding an eight-game winning streak after Wednesday’s 6-0 win over Northern Illinois. That’s the program’s best start since 1988.
The quest for an @MVCsports title begins tomorrow🏆😈#BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/Hm3miK9q2c— Illinois State Softball (@RedbirdsSB) March 19, 2021
“I felt at the end of last year we were on the verge of really making strides with the remainder of the season we had,” said ISU coach Melinda Fischer. “When we got shut down (in March 2020 with a 12-11 record), I felt a lot of those kids had that same mentality to continue what we thought we were going to do. The picked it up and ran with it when we got the opportunity to get back on the field.”
Three of ISU’s four losses came to nationally ranked Clemson, Tennessee and Kentucky.
“The team chemistry this year is really special. We’re really clicking on all cylinders,” senior pitcher Morgan Day said. “Everybody has done a great job of being flexible and coming into the season with an open mind ready to take on what was ahead no matter how many changes there were with the schedule.”
The Redbirds had February tournaments in Florida and Alabama canceled because of inclement weather.
“We had to get back-to-back-to-back games on back-to-back weekends under our belts,” said Fischer. “You have to get in shape to do that, and we haven’t done that in some time. Reality hits.”
Fischer offers that her team hasn’t faced the number of nationally ranked teams it typically opposes because of the cancellations, but “we did what we are capable of doing with the schedule we had.”
Day and Leonard, ISU’s top two hurlers, have both shaved over a run off their 2020 ERAs.
“I think I just have more experience and confidence being an upperclassmen,” said Leonard, a Normal Community graduate whose ERA sits at 2.32 after a 3.70 mark in last spring. “I focus pretty much on just me and the catcher and nothing else around me.
"And having Margie Wright as a pitching coach is just amazing. She looks at video and says ‘this is what I see. You can work on this for your next outing.' She has a better eye for it than I do.”
Leonard has a 7-1 record, while Day is 8-3 with a 1.47 ERA after 7-5 and 2.76 in 2020. Day is more of a strikeout pitcher than Leonard with 115 whiffs in 76 innings.
“I’ve changed my game completely mentally. That contributes to the change in statistics,” Day said. “Having a strong mentality going into every game and being confident in what I’ve done and what I’m going to do has really helped.”
Day also has found the advice of Wright, the Hall of Famer who is the ex-head coach at ISU and Fresno State, beneficial.
“Margie is a phenomenal asset to our pitching staff,” Day said. “She has the bulldog mentality of being a pitcher and doing whatever it takes to win. We know she has been in our shoes. She certainly knows softball, and she’s such a positive person as well.”
Leonard continues to be a force at the plate with a .391 average, three home runs and 16 RBIs. Center fielder Kaili Chval is hitting .345 (up from .262 in 2020).
“Kaili worked really hard over the summer. Her dad is a former coach and he got her going in the garage,” Fischer said. “She takes a lot of pride in her offense and works very hard at it.”
Second baseman and Olympia product Emme Olson is batting .339 with 14 RBIs.
Freshman Jayden Standish of Lexington has appeared in 13 games (starting 10) and has impressed by hitting. 355 and matching Dayna Kennedy and Leonard with a team-high three homers.
“She (Standish) is learning as all of our freshmen are and has continued to make great progress,” said Fischer. “She’s proved she has the ability to take the ball deep.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt