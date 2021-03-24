Watch now: Illinois State softball off to best start since 1988

"And having Margie Wright as a pitching coach is just amazing. She looks at video and says ‘this is what I see. You can work on this for your next outing.' She has a better eye for it than I do.”

Leonard has a 7-1 record, while Day is 8-3 with a 1.47 ERA after 7-5 and 2.76 in 2020. Day is more of a strikeout pitcher than Leonard with 115 whiffs in 76 innings.

“I’ve changed my game completely mentally. That contributes to the change in statistics,” Day said. “Having a strong mentality going into every game and being confident in what I’ve done and what I’m going to do has really helped.”

Day also has found the advice of Wright, the Hall of Famer who is the ex-head coach at ISU and Fresno State, beneficial.

“Margie is a phenomenal asset to our pitching staff,” Day said. “She has the bulldog mentality of being a pitcher and doing whatever it takes to win. We know she has been in our shoes. She certainly knows softball, and she’s such a positive person as well.”

Leonard continues to be a force at the plate with a .391 average, three home runs and 16 RBIs. Center fielder Kaili Chval is hitting .345 (up from .262 in 2020).