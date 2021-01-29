Watch now: Illinois State softball opens 54-game schedule on Feb. 11

NORMAL — The Illinois State softball team will open a 54-game schedule on Feb. 11 at the River City Leadoff co-hosted by North Florida and Jacksonville.

“Putting this schedule together has been a long time coming and filled with several moving parts,” said ISU coach Melinda Fischer. “We really appreciate the flexibility of the teams hosting our preseason games and what they’ve done to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, as well as the assistance from our administration to get these games scheduled.”

The Redbirds will take on North Alabama for four games and travel to two tournaments in Tennessee and another in Florida before opening the Missouri Valley Conference schedule March 20-21 at Indiana State.

“We’re looking forward to getting back on the field and seeing where we are at as a team,” Fischer said. “Our main goal is to make improvements throughout the season, every chance we get to be out there. I’m really excited for our team to have the opportunity to play the sport they love again.”

ISU’s first home contest is a nonconference game against Northern Illinois on March 24. The Redbirds begin Valley play at home on March 27-28 versus Loyola.

