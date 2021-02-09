Watch now: Illinois State softball returns top two pitchers after 'big blur' of COVID-19 offseason

NORMAL — Melinda Fischer had seen it all in 35 seasons and nearly 1,900 games as Illinois State softball coach.

Until the past 11 months that is.

“It feels almost like it’s been a big blur,” Fischer said Tuesday. “We are so excited to get going and who knows what that’s going to bring.”

Having last played on March 9 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted their season, Fischer’s Redbirds return to the diamond Thursday in a 3 p.m. game against North Florida at the River City Leadoff in Jacksonville, Fla.

“We just need to get on the field and see where we are,” said Fischer. “We have to calm down and play the game we’re capable of playing.”

The Redbirds were 12-11 in the abbreviated 2020 season and return their top two pitchers in senior Morgan Day and junior Mack Leonard.