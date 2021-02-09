Watch now: Illinois State softball returns top two pitchers after 'big blur' of COVID-19 offseason

NORMAL — Melinda Fischer had seen it all in 35 seasons and nearly 1,900 games as Illinois State softball coach.
Until the past 11 months that is.
“It feels almost like it’s been a big blur,” Fischer said Tuesday. “We are so excited to get going and who knows what that’s going to bring.”
Having last played on March 9 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted their season, Fischer’s Redbirds return to the diamond Thursday in a 3 p.m. game against North Florida at the River City Leadoff in Jacksonville, Fla.
“We just need to get on the field and see where we are,” said Fischer. “We have to calm down and play the game we’re capable of playing.”
The Redbirds were 12-11 in the abbreviated 2020 season and return their top two pitchers in senior Morgan Day and junior Mack Leonard.
Our final installment of 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧'𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞 features pitcher @AllisonTillema! #BackTheBirds // #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/sHM83weEwc— Illinois State Softball (@RedbirdsSB) February 8, 2021
“I’m excited about the season and the success we’ve had,” Day said. “Going into the season, I’ve been working on the mental side of the game. If you can nail down the physical side, all you have to worry about is the mental side.”
Day said the pandemic-related layoff has “forced us to mature a bit. Everybody has done a real good job of adjusting. It’s been a great lesson in flexibility and adaptation. It’s been a helpful building block in our personalities.”
Day is the Redbird ace after a 7-5 record, a 2.76 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 78⅔ innings. A Normal Community High School graduate, Leonard was 3-2 with a 3.70 ERA.
“With both of them it’s more consistency, development of different pitches and being able to combine their pitches in different situations,” said Fischer.
Backing up Day and Leonard in the circle are sophomore Amanda Fox of Saunemin and Pontiac High School, sophomore Hannah Ross and freshman Allison Tillema.
Leonard was destroying the softball at the plate when games stopped with a .443 batting average, six home runs and 18 RBIs in 70 at-bats.
Other mainstays of the batting order are second baseman Emme Olson (.329, three homers), first baseman Spenser Strandgard (.300, three homers) and third baseman Andrea Coursey (.296).
“We’ve got a great group of girls. We just want to get out there and play some softball and be us,” said Strandgard. “We need to keep things simple, make routine plays and win some games. Offensively, I see some speed, some power hitters and a mix throughout the lineup.”
Rebecca Moffett is the shortstop with Brittni LaFountaine, Chloe Jefferson and Dayna Kennedy at catcher. Jayden Standish, a freshman from Lexington, could help behind the plate or at third base.
The outfield consists of Kaili Chval, Michele Calabrese and Brandi LaFountaine with Reili Gardner and Kenzie Pence also in the picture.
“I feel we had a very productive fall (practice) season, the most competitive we’ve ever had,” Fischer said. “I feel great about our depth. We have to be ready for the unexpected at any time.”
