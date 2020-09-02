Watch now: Illinois State student-athletes to hold march on Friday after gathering at Redbird Arena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A group of Illinois State student-athletes will hold an “Athletics March for Black Voices” on Friday.

The event will be begin at the north entrance to Redbird Arena. There will be speakers before the march is held.

Anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The march stems from ISU student-athlete displeasure over an “All Redbird lives matter” remark made last week by director of athletics Larry Lyons.

As a result, some student-athletes have been boycotting team practices, meetings and workouts this week.

Coaches promoted: ISU football coach Brock Spack has announced new titles for four of his assistant coaches.

Wide receivers coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford has been named the offensive associate head coach, while former Redbird star defender and current defensive backs coach Mike Banks has been named the defensive associate head coach.

Former Redbird defensive back Khenon Hall, who currently serves as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, has been elevated to assistant head coach in charge of player personnel.