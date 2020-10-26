Watch now: Illinois State tailbacks compete for carries in post-Robinson season

NORMAL — James Robinson carried the football 364 times during the 2019 season for the Illinois State football team.
With Robinson now in the NFL as the starting tailback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, that number drops to zero when the Redbirds return to play in 2021.
That leaves a whole bunch of carries up for grabs, and ISU has no shortage of candidates to gobble them up.
“There are a lot of opportunities for them with James no longer with us,” Redbird running backs coach Khenon Hall said. “But these guys are definitely capable of stepping up. I think we’ve got the right mix of guys to get it done. We have a lot of good, young talent.”
Illinois State tailbacks stretch after practice with coach Khenon Hall. pic.twitter.com/2K36xotXSY— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 17, 2020
ISU figures to adopt a committee approach to rushing attempts for a couple key reasons. First, senior Jeff Proctor is the only tailback with significant experience.
Secondly, the Redbirds have a whopping 19 regular-season games scheduled for 2021, eight in the spring and a full season of 11 next fall.
And that number could increase with FCS playoff games. So limiting the wear and tear at a position that takes a pounding will be a constant consideration.
“There’s another season coming fast. We have to be smart with what we do so the contact doesn’t add up to issues down the road,” said head coach Brock Spack. “We have to be smart with how we do things, but we have to get them ready to play. So it’s a fine line.
“The good news is we have a lot of good backs. I’m very impressed with our young players. I think we’re in good shape. We’ll see.”
Proctor, a powerful 185-pound senior who rushed for 476 yards last season, and redshirt freshman Cole Mueller missed most of fall practice with injuries.
Proctor was resting a sore shoulder and should be fine for the Feb. 20 season opener, while Mueller required surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon and his return might not come until March.
Those absences led to a lot of practice repetitions for redshirt freshmen Pha’leak Brown and Nigel White. Those two joined Mueller in a highly regarded tailback trio in the 2019 recruiting class.
“I’m happy for the opportunities we got,” Brown said. “There’s room for all of us. All of us are pretty good in the backfield. We all work hard in practice, and we’re going to be rewarded in games for it.”
Brown is a 5-foot-10, 200-pounder from Chester, S.C., with a similar build to Robinson.
“He needs to embrace that he’s a bigger guy,” Hall said. “He has quick feet and a good burst. When he truly believes in his body frame and what he’s here for, he’s going to take that next step.”
White, as Spack is fond of saying, is “south Florida fast.” The 165-pounder played at national high school power St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.
“Nigel is very fast and sudden. He’s got another gear we haven’t seen around here,” said the ISU coach. “He’s not a real big guy, but he can catch, run routes, he’s tough and smart.
"He seems to be durable. He’s played against really good players in high school, and he’s playing against really good players here.”
White believes he has benefitted from the added practice time.
“I feel like I’ve improved on my technique as a running back,” White said. “I’m trying to make plays using the technique Coach Hall is teaching me, becoming more knowledgeable of the playbook and understanding my assignments.”
A natural question with a back of White’s modest weight is will he be able to take the pounding of an FCS runner.
The Pantagraph selects an all-decade team for Illinois State football in the 2010s.
“He’s taken some shots and keeps going in there. I’ve been really impressed,” said Hall. “He is a tough kid. He has good speed, quickness and contact balance. He needs to not only put on weight but to get stronger.”
“I’m really all about toughness. I’m not really worried about the weight,” White said. “I just have a lot of heart and try to make plays as much as possible no matter how much I weigh.”
At 6-0, 190 pounds, Mueller’s development is on hold while his Achilles’ heals.
“Cole was the most improved guy before his injury,” said Hall. “We’re talking about truly understanding his body type. He has breakaway speed, he was running physical and hard. He made the biggest leap from the first day of training camp to now. The injury set him back, but he has a bright future here as well.”
Also in the ISU tailback meeting room are sophomore Kevin Brown, true freshman Rashad Lampkin and junior walk-on Melvin Pettis.
Kevin Brown is small (5-8, 170) but speedy and netted 63 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
The East St. Louis native played a huge role in a 2018 win over Youngstown State, compiling 63 yards of total offense and scoring two touchdowns after Robinson suffered an injury.
Lampkin, a 5-10, 190-pounder from Brookfield, Wis., has impressed the coaches in his early days as a Redbird.
“I’m very high on Lampkin,” Spack said. “He’s athletic, has good speed, he’s tough and he's put together pretty well for a young guy. He came in here almost college ready.”’
All ISU’s returning tailbacks were mentored by Robinson in 2019. Robinson is among the NFL’s rushing leaders after earning a starting spot as an undrafted free agent.
“He’s definitely a good dude to look up to,” said Pha’leak Brown. “I’m picking up on the good habits he had.”
“It was nice to have somebody so talented in front of me to know how to read my keys and ways to get better,” White said. “It’s a different kind of plan now that James is gone. It’s a competitive room, but we’re always trying to make each other better.”
Hall shows his tailbacks clips of Robinson in the NFL.
“I showed them it’s the same stuff we do,” Hall said. “It motivates those guys.”
