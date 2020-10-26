Watch now: Illinois State tailbacks compete for carries in post-Robinson season

A natural question with a back of White’s modest weight is will he be able to take the pounding of an FCS runner.

“He’s taken some shots and keeps going in there. I’ve been really impressed,” said Hall. “He is a tough kid. He has good speed, quickness and contact balance. He needs to not only put on weight but to get stronger.”

“I’m really all about toughness. I’m not really worried about the weight,” White said. “I just have a lot of heart and try to make plays as much as possible no matter how much I weigh.”

At 6-0, 190 pounds, Mueller’s development is on hold while his Achilles’ heals.

“Cole was the most improved guy before his injury,” said Hall. “We’re talking about truly understanding his body type. He has breakaway speed, he was running physical and hard. He made the biggest leap from the first day of training camp to now. The injury set him back, but he has a bright future here as well.”

Also in the ISU tailback meeting room are sophomore Kevin Brown, true freshman Rashad Lampkin and junior walk-on Melvin Pettis.

Kevin Brown is small (5-8, 170) but speedy and netted 63 yards on 22 carries in 2019.