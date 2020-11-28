Watch now: Illinois State takes big early lead, earns first victory by beating UMass Lowell

What a difference three days made for Illinois State's basketball team.
The Redbirds led virtually from start to finish Saturday against UMass Lowell. Junior guard Josiah Strong scored 21 points to lead a balanced attack as ISU hung on for an 82-72 victory over the River Hawks at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.
"The first game with a lot of new guys and young guys, there were a lot of jitters," said Strong, a junior college transfer who played his freshman year at Navy. "But there was no excuse for the start we had. The past few days we definitely emphasized getting off to a good start, even by starting off practice stronger."
DJ Horne added 15 points while Antonio Reeves chipped in 13 for ISU (1-1), which led by 20 late in the first half. Sy Chatman, a transfer from UMass, played his first game for ISU and scored nine points off the bench while Harouna Sissoko recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Obadiah Noel, an all-American East Conference preseason first-team selection, paced UMass Lowell (1-1) with 35 points. The River Hawks opened their season by beating San Francisco on Wednesday.
"I don't like to say 'need' very often, but I kind of felt we needed to win this game for our confidence, our psyche, our togetherness going forward," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "To be able to leave here 1-1 is so much easier for the players to be excited going to practice to play whoever we play next.
"This wasn't a must win because it's our second game of the season, but we needed it to give us the best chance to keep growing. Winning today was important."
UMass Lowell rallied in the second half when it switched to a 3-2 zone, which Muller said is something the Redbirds hadn't practiced against because of the limited time this preseason due to stoppages from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The River Hawks closed the gap to 67-63 with 4:11 left.
"Even though they don't play that (zone) much we would have been prepared most years. That's on me and not the players," said Muller. "I thought we competed. DJ made some huge shots down the stretch. A lot of guys did good things."
UMass Lowell scored the game's first basket, but that was the River Hawks' only lead of the game. ISU took a 28-18 advantage on Chatman's three-point play with 8:41 left in the first half and stretched the margin to 42-22 on Chatman's dunk.
But ISU didn't score in the final 2:56 as UMass Lowell cut the gap to 42-30 at the break.
The Redbirds scored the first seven points after intermission. Reeves sank a 3-pointer, Strong scored on a drive and Sissoko had a layup for a 49-30 lead.
Noel's 3-pointer and layup got the River Hawks within 54-48 with 13:11 left. ISU regrouped and built the lead back to 10 at 63-53 before Kalil Thomas' 3-pointer cut the Redbirds' lead to 67-63 with 4:31 left.
Horne answered with a 3-pointer for ISU, but Noel kept firing away. His 3-pointer with 2:22 to go drew UMass Lowell within 75-70 before ISU allowed only one basket the rest of the way.
"Something in practice Coach always preaches is fight to the end. That's something at halftime he addressed. We have to see how mature you guys are," said Strong. "We knew they were going to come back with a punch. It's a game of runs. We held the punch they gave us and played to the end."
ISU shot 46.3% from the field, but was only 8 of 27 on 3-pointers. The Redbirds grabbed a 40-37 rebounding advantage. ISU outscored UMass Lowell in the paint, 36-30, a huge contrast from Ohio State taking a 50-14 cushion in that area.
"We had emphasized attacking the paint. We did it much better, but to be honest the opponent was just so different physically," said Muller. "We struggled against Ohio State's physicality, but also against the quality of their defense. We still took some bad shots around the rim we have to kick out."
Chatman didn't play in the opener as Muller stressed the need for the 6-foot-8 power forward to become more consistent in practice. Chatman scored all nine of his points in four minutes of action in the first half.
"Sy is very talented. Nothing has changed with Sy. He's going to play when he earns it," said Muller. "I hope he chooses to be consistent everyday because he can really help our team."
ISU's next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Ball State. Muller said the Redbirds are trying to get at least one game this week.
