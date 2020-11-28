Watch now: Illinois State takes big early lead, earns first victory by beating UMass Lowell

But ISU didn't score in the final 2:56 as UMass Lowell cut the gap to 42-30 at the break.

The Redbirds scored the first seven points after intermission. Reeves sank a 3-pointer, Strong scored on a drive and Sissoko had a layup for a 49-30 lead.

Noel's 3-pointer and layup got the River Hawks within 54-48 with 13:11 left. ISU regrouped and built the lead back to 10 at 63-53 before Kalil Thomas' 3-pointer cut the Redbirds' lead to 67-63 with 4:31 left.

Horne answered with a 3-pointer for ISU, but Noel kept firing away. His 3-pointer with 2:22 to go drew UMass Lowell within 75-70 before ISU allowed only one basket the rest of the way.

"Something in practice Coach always preaches is fight to the end. That's something at halftime he addressed. We have to see how mature you guys are," said Strong. "We knew they were going to come back with a punch. It's a game of runs. We held the punch they gave us and played to the end."

ISU shot 46.3% from the field, but was only 8 of 27 on 3-pointers. The Redbirds grabbed a 40-37 rebounding advantage. ISU outscored UMass Lowell in the paint, 36-30, a huge contrast from Ohio State taking a 50-14 cushion in that area.