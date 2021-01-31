Watch now: Illinois State throws scare into unbeaten Drake before falling in overtime

DES MOINES, Iowa — Coming in as a heavy underdog against unbeaten Drake didn't bother Illinois State's basketball team Sunday.

"Everyone was ready to compete," said ISU sophomore Antonio Reeves. "We know they haven't lost a game and we wanted to be the first to give them that 'L.'"

Reeves nearly helped ISU pull off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season. He scored 14 straight points late in regulation as the Redbirds overcame a nine-point deficit with six minutes left to force overtime.

Reserve Joseph Yesufu scored five points in the extra five minutes as Drake held on to beat ISU, 78-76, in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a Knapp Center crowd of 947.

"That locker room is pretty crushed right now, and they should be," said ISU head coach Dan Muller, whose team fell to 5-11 overall and 2-8 in the MVC. "You competed and lost, and not that you lost but you had chances. If this were a normal season and we didn't play tomorrow against the same team, you could take a little more time to sit back and appreciate the effort the guys gave.