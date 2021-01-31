Watch now: Illinois State throws scare into unbeaten Drake before falling in overtime

DES MOINES, Iowa — Coming in as a heavy underdog against unbeaten Drake didn't bother Illinois State's basketball team Sunday.
"Everyone was ready to compete," said ISU sophomore Antonio Reeves. "We know they haven't lost a game and we wanted to be the first to give them that 'L.'"
Reeves nearly helped ISU pull off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season. He scored 14 straight points late in regulation as the Redbirds overcame a nine-point deficit with six minutes left to force overtime.
Reserve Joseph Yesufu scored five points in the extra five minutes as Drake held on to beat ISU, 78-76, in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a Knapp Center crowd of 947.
"That locker room is pretty crushed right now, and they should be," said ISU head coach Dan Muller, whose team fell to 5-11 overall and 2-8 in the MVC. "You competed and lost, and not that you lost but you had chances. If this were a normal season and we didn't play tomorrow against the same team, you could take a little more time to sit back and appreciate the effort the guys gave.
"But right now it's about getting over the disappointment and getting your minds and body ready to go again tomorrow against a really good team. I am really happy about the way we played, and it was really fun to compete with these guys today. It didn't surprise me at all."
Reeves scored a career-high 27 points for the Redbirds. DJ Horne added 14 points as the Redbirds shot 44.1% from the field while committing 18 turnovers. ISU and Drake play again at 6 p.m. Monday at Knapp Center.
Junior center Darnell Brodie went 10-of-10 from the field for 20 points to go with 10 rebounds before fouling out for Drake (16-0, 7-0), while forward Tremell Murphy added 13 points.
The Bulldogs hit 43.4% from the field, outscoring ISU 52-26 the paint, but were just 4 of 30 outside the arc against the Redbirds' 2-3 zone after coming in as the nation's fifth-best 3-point shooting team.
"Everyone in league play is playing hard. Illinois State is a young team, but very talented," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "Tonight once they cut into that 15-point lead (at 55-40) you could really feel their energy level change and they felt pretty good about the way things were going. You're going to get everybody's best efforts (being undefeated), and that's something we have to be ready for."
ISU took a 73-71 lead to start overtime on Howard Fleming Jr.'s left-handed layup before Yesufu sank a 3-pointer to give Drake the lead. After Reeves split a pair of free throws, the 6-foot Yesufu drove inside to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.
Fleming's rebound basket cut Drake's lead to 78-76 with 16 seconds left. Drake's Garrett Sturtz missed the front end of a one-and-bonus with five seconds left. Horne hustled the ball up the court and drove to his right, missing a runner at the buzzer while thinking he was fouled by Roman Penn.
"I thought he made a great play, not a good play, to get to the rim. He got it off in time," said Muller. "I thought this crew did a terrific job refereeing this game. It was a hard game to officiate. It was a very physical game and a lot of pressure defense. I'm not sure if he got fouled or not."
Drake took a 65-56 lead before Reeves caught fire. He made five baskets, including a 3-pointer, and three free throws as ISU cut the lead to 71-70.
"I was just in a zone," said Reeves. "The team just kept feeding me the ball, and I ended up scoring every time. I was just in a groove."
ISU's Dusan Mahorcic was fouled with five seconds left. He made the first of the one-and-one to tie the game, but missed the second. Penn misfired on a runner in the closing seconds as both teams prepared for their first overtime of the season.
Josiah Strong was out with a foot injury that Muller said could sideline the ISU junior guard up to three weeks. The Redbirds started two true freshmen, Fleming (seven points, four rebounds, four assists) and Emon Washington (six points, six rebounds), along with sophomores Reeves and Horne and junior center Mahorcic.
"They're just bigger and stronger," said Muller of the Bulldogs. "But you saw a young group continue to grow up a bunch. I thought everybody who played contributed."
The Redbirds, who led most of the first half before trailing by six at the intermission, scored the first eight points of the second half. Horne's 15-foot jumper gave the Redbirds a 40-38 lead.
But the Bulldogs went on a 17-0 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers by D.J. Wilkins, to take control. Reeves' 3-pointer ended the surge and got ISU within 55-43 with 13:13 left.
That started a 10-0 run by the Redbirds, capped by Horne's jumper, to cut Drake's lead to 55-50.
A pair of 3-pointers by Abdou Ndiaye got ISU within 59-56 with 9:19 left. Drake scored the next six points before Reeves took over.
"We had our chances and there's a lot of good to take from it," said Muller. "But it's still tough right now."
What will be outcome of Illinois State at Drake game today (Drake 19-pt favorite):— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 31, 2021