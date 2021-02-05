 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State to allow fans at Hancock Stadium for football games
Watch now: Illinois State to allow fans at Hancock Stadium for football games

NORMAL – There will be spectators allowed at Hancock Stadium for Illinois State football games in the upcoming winter/spring season.

The university announced Friday capacity will be limited to 20 percent in compliance with Outside Seated Spectator Events guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development under Phase 4 of Restore Illinois.

Hancock Stadium has a capacity of 13,391, meaning a maximum of 2,678 would be allowed to attend.

ISU is limiting fans to spring football season ticket holders, ISU students and player families for home games on Feb. 27, March 20, April 3 and April 10.

Safety measures will include socially distant reserved seating on both the east and west sides of Hancock. Fans will be required to wear a face covering unless eating or drinking in designated locations. Any patrons exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked to refrain from attending.

ISU season ticket holders will be contacted by ticket office staff and be re-seated into pods of no more than four.

Up to 300 tickets will be available for each game to ISU students. Red Alert members will have priority access to claim one ticket per student online on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each Monday leading up to a home game for $5.

Everyone who attends will receive a parking pass. Parking for season ticket holders will be in lots G-73 and G-82 adjacent to the stadium. No tailgating will be permitted.

Gates 1, 4 and 8 will open one hour before kickoff. Concessions and restrooms will be available on a limited basis.

This story will be updated

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

