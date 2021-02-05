Watch now: Illinois State to allow fans at Hancock Stadium for football games

NORMAL – There will be spectators allowed at Hancock Stadium for Illinois State football games in the upcoming winter/spring season.

The university announced Friday capacity will be limited to 20 percent in compliance with Outside Seated Spectator Events guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development under Phase 4 of Restore Illinois.

Hancock Stadium has a capacity of 13,391, meaning a maximum of 2,678 would be allowed to attend.

ISU is limiting fans to spring football season ticket holders, ISU students and player families for home games on Feb. 27, March 20, April 3 and April 10.

Safety measures will include socially distant reserved seating on both the east and west sides of Hancock. Fans will be required to wear a face covering unless eating or drinking in designated locations. Any patrons exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked to refrain from attending.

ISU season ticket holders will be contacted by ticket office staff and be re-seated into pods of no more than four.