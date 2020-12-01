Watch now: Illinois State to entertain high-scoring Division III Greenville on Wednesday

NORMAL — The scoreboard at Redbird Arena figures to get quite a workout Wednesday.
Illinois State's basketball team announced Monday it will entertain Division III Greenville University at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Arena. No fans will be allowed because of COVID-19 regulations.
Greenville (0-3) plays a style called "The System," which was first popularized by Grinnell, that includes using multiple players, full-court trapping defense and taking the first available shot, which is often a 3-pointer. Murray State downed Greenville, 173-95, on Saturday.
ISU will be the fourth straight Division I opponent for the Panthers. Samford beat Greenville, 174-99, while Kansas City took a 138-97 win over the Panthers.
Greenville, a southern Illinois school which plays in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, scored 200 points last season in a 200-146 victory over Fontbonne. That was the all-time highest-scoring Division III game.
The last time Greenville came to the Twin Cities it lost to Illinois Wesleyan, 150-117, in November 2015 as IWU set a school scoring mark.
ISU (1-1) opened the season at Columbus, Ohio, last week with a 94-67 loss to then No. 23-ranked Ohio State and an 82-72 victory over UMass Lowell.
The Redbird Arena record for most points by a team is 105 by ISU against Southern Illinois on Jan. 10, 1998. The highest scoring game in the building was 184 points when Missouri State beat the Redbirds, 97-87, on Feb. 15, 1998.
Chris Carr of SIU holds the individual Redbird Arena scoring record with 38 points in 1995, while Rico Hill's 37 points against Missouri State in 1997 is the most by a Redbird player.
The most points scored by ISU came in a 137-72 victory against MacMurray on Jan. 27, 1973 at Horton Field House. The Redbird individual scoring mark is 58 points by Bubbles Hawkins in a 1974 home game against Northern Illinois.
ISU head coach Dan Muller is hoping to add another game to the schedule this week. Right now the Redbirds' next scheduled game after Greenville is Dec. 12 at Ball State.
The revised Missouri Valley Conference schedule also is expected to be released sometime this week. Teams will play four league opponents at home on the same weekend and four opponents on the road on the same weekend.
ISU and its designated travel partner, Bradley, will have a home and home series.
Strong earns MVC honor: ISU junior guard Josiah Strong was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Strong, who transferred to ISU from Iowa Western Community College, averaged 18.0 points, which is tied for second in the league, during the Redbirds' first two games. He made 11 of 25 field goal attempts, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, while sinking 8 of 8 free throws.
Bradley's Elijah Childs earned MVC Player of the Week after leading the Braves to a 2-1 record in the Xavier Invitational. The 6-7 senior forward averaged 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.
Delight in white
