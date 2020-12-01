Watch now: Illinois State to entertain high-scoring Division III Greenville on Wednesday

The Redbird Arena record for most points by a team is 105 by ISU against Southern Illinois on Jan. 10, 1998. The highest scoring game in the building was 184 points when Missouri State beat the Redbirds, 97-87, on Feb. 15, 1998.

Chris Carr of SIU holds the individual Redbird Arena scoring record with 38 points in 1995, while Rico Hill's 37 points against Missouri State in 1997 is the most by a Redbird player.

The most points scored by ISU came in a 137-72 victory against MacMurray on Jan. 27, 1973 at Horton Field House. The Redbird individual scoring mark is 58 points by Bubbles Hawkins in a 1974 home game against Northern Illinois.

ISU head coach Dan Muller is hoping to add another game to the schedule this week. Right now the Redbirds' next scheduled game after Greenville is Dec. 12 at Ball State.

The revised Missouri Valley Conference schedule also is expected to be released sometime this week. Teams will play four league opponents at home on the same weekend and four opponents on the road on the same weekend.