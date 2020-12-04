Watch now: Illinois State to open Missouri Valley Conference season at Loyola on Dec. 27-28

NORMAL — Instead of opening the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball season against one of the league's bottom teams, Illinois State now will face one of the best for two straight days.
The Redbirds will travel to Chicago to meet Loyola on Dec. 27-28 as the revised MVC schedule was released Friday.
Originally, ISU was supposed to start the MVC campaign at Evansville, picked to finish last in the preseason poll, on Dec. 30 at Evansville. Loyola was picked second.
Start of home opener at Redbird Arena. pic.twitter.com/LZrxOJeI39— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 2, 2020
"Coach (Kevin) Stallings used to always say, and I've said it before, it doesn't who you play, it matters when you play them," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "In a lot of ways that will be no truer than it's ever been this year. Loyola will be a tough first trip, but we play them all. We're excited to see how we do in our first Missouri Valley games for a bunch of these players."
The league decided last month, for safety and to minimize travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to have most teams play each other on weekend successive days at the same site.
Travel partners will play two mid-week games against each other. That means ISU will face Interstate 74 rival Bradley on Jan. 20 in Peoria and Feb. 17 at Redibird Arena.
ISU will have home series against Valparaiso (Jan. 2-3), Indiana State (Jan. 16-17), Missouri State (Feb. 6-7) and Northern Iowa (Feb. 26-27). Besides Loyola, the Redbirds will hit the road to meet Evansville (Jan. 9-10), Drake (Jan. 30-31) and Southern Illinois (Feb. 13-14).
"It's going to be a huge benefit to certain teams when they play teams now more so than any year. You can't control it, so there's no reason to complain or worry about it," said Muller.
"But the bottom line is if you're playing a (team) without a guy for a weekend and you play them twice, it matters. If you play a team that just came off quarantine compared to four weeks later, it's going to matter."
Two weekends were left free (Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 20-21) to allow for rescheduling any games that have to be postponed.
Interesting, Valley men’s basketball played league games using this year's scheduling model for the first 13 seasons (1907-08 thru 1919-20) before adopting the more traditional home/away scheduling model.
Game times and television broadcasts will be announced later.
Women start at home: The ISU women will begin the MVC season against Valparaiso on Jan. 1-2 at Redbird Arena.
Other league games at Redbird Arena will be against Evansville (Jan. 22-23), Bradley (Jan. 27), Missouri State (Feb. 12-13) and Drake (Feb. 19-20).
