Watch now: Illinois State to open MVC season at Loyola on Dec. 27-28

Travel partners will play two mid-week games against each other. That means ISU will face Interstate 74 rival Bradley on Jan. 20 in Peoria and Feb. 17 at Redibird Arena.

ISU will have home series against Valparaiso (Jan. 2-3), Indiana State (Jan. 16-17), Missouri State (Feb. 6-7) and Northern Iowa (Feb. 26-27). Besides Loyola, the Redbirds will hit the road to meet Evansville (Jan. 9-10), Drake (Jan. 30-31) and Southern Illinois (Feb. 13-14).

"It's going to be a huge benefit to certain teams when they play teams now more so than any year. You can't control it, so there's no reason to complain or worry about it," said Muller.

"But the bottom line is if you're playing a (team) without a guy for a weekend and you play them twice, it matters. If you play a team that just came off quarantine compared to four weeks later, it's going to matter."

Two weekends were left free (Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 20-21) to allow for rescheduling any games that have to be postponed.

Interesting, Valley men’s basketball played league games using this year's scheduling model for the first 13 seasons (1907-08 thru 1919-20) before adopting the more traditional home/away scheduling model.

Game times and television broadcasts will be announced later.