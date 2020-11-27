Watch now: Illinois State tries to bounce back from opening loss, set for UMass Lowell

"They can score the ball. They're very efficient. They got to the foul line a ton (41 times)," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They've got some players. It will definitely be a challenging game for us and one I'm excited to see how we do."

ISU, which doesn't have any seniors, had plenty of time to watch the film of the Ohio State game. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 22-0 lead before the Redbirds knew what hit them. ISU got within 14 early in the second half before fading.

Muller said watching the Ohio State game film "will only be valuable if players accept what they see."

"Guys were surprised how hard Ohio State played," he said. "If they can take the film and coaching, which I think they will, and see it and accept it and change your habits, that's what leads to better play. We had a good practice (Thursday). I saw a little acceptance of that. But you can't change habits in one day."

Horne, who missed about 10 days of practice earlier this month because of an intercoastal strain between his ribs, was 4 of 12 from the field and scored 10 points. ISU shot 37% from the field and 40% (9 of 20) outside the arc.