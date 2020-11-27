Watch now: Illinois State tries to bounce back from opening loss, set for UMass Lowell

Having an exhibition game and/or scrimmage definitely would have come in handy for an Illinois State basketball team that is tied for the youngest in school history.
Instead, the Redbirds were thrown right into the season opener against a top-25 ranked team — and were clearly overmatched.
"They get different recruits. They were more physical and bigger than us," said ISU sophomore guard DJ Horne after No. 23 Ohio State easily handled the Redbirds, 94-67, on Wednesday. "That first game was a good test to see where we can improve."
ISU had two full days in Columbus, Ohio, to work on plenty of things before taking the court again. The Redbirds face UMass Lowell at noon (CT) Saturday at Covelli Center on Ohio State's campus.
Value City Arena, where the Redbirds played Wednesday, wasn't available Saturday because of an Ohio State hockey game. Covelli Center is where the Buckeyes' volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics programs compete.
UMass Lowell, which is picked to finish seventh in the 10-team America East Conference, opened with a 76-68 win over San Francisco on Wednesday. All San Francisco did Friday was upset No. 4 Virginia, 61-60.
"They can score the ball. They're very efficient. They got to the foul line a ton (41 times)," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They've got some players. It will definitely be a challenging game for us and one I'm excited to see how we do."
ISU, which doesn't have any seniors, had plenty of time to watch the film of the Ohio State game. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 22-0 lead before the Redbirds knew what hit them. ISU got within 14 early in the second half before fading.
Muller said watching the Ohio State game film "will only be valuable if players accept what they see."
"Guys were surprised how hard Ohio State played," he said. "If they can take the film and coaching, which I think they will, and see it and accept it and change your habits, that's what leads to better play. We had a good practice (Thursday). I saw a little acceptance of that. But you can't change habits in one day."
Horne, who missed about 10 days of practice earlier this month because of an intercoastal strain between his ribs, was 4 of 12 from the field and scored 10 points. ISU shot 37% from the field and 40% (9 of 20) outside the arc.
"The flow of our offense, at times in the game, it felt we got stagnant and were standing around," said Horne. "That's one of the biggest things we'll improve on going forward, moving without the ball and playing together as a team."
Ohio State took advantage of numerous ISU defensive breakdowns. The Buckeyes scored 50 points in the paint and shot 17 more free throws than the Redbirds.
"We did some good things and did a lot of bad things. We played how we've been practicing. That's the value of that game," said Muller. "You cant 'fix' all the issues you have in two days. We're trying to have guys build habits because you are your habits, and habits win games. Our habits are not good enough yet."
Horne didn't want to use his recent injury as an excuse and said he wasn't particularly winded on the court. He didn't score until a seven-point flurry late in the first half.
"When DJ gets back to practicing at the level he did last year and normally does, he'll be the guy we expect him to be in games," said Muller.
ISU still will be without 6-foot-10 junior center Dusan Mahorcic, who didn't make the trip on Tuesday because of back problems.
Four freshmen made their Redbird debuts against Ohio State. Howard Fleming Jr. had the biggest impact. The 6-5 point guard from Louisville recorded eight points, seven assists and five rebounds. Fleming also committed five of ISU's 16 turnovers in 18 minutes.
Fleming just returned to practice before the team left Tuesday after sitting out a week with a groin strain.
"He gives us a more versatile lineup. I can move off the ball and score and be more aggressive," said Horne. "Our relationship off the court, I like playing with him. He's cool. I feel moving forward this season he's only going to get better and better."
UMass Lowell's top player is 6-4 senior guard Obadiah Noel. An all-America East first-team selection last season when he averaged 18.2 points for the 13-19 River Hawks, Noel recorded 22 points and eight rebounds as Lowell rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit against San Francisco.
The River Hawks won't be as rugged inside as Ohio State. Their biggest player is 6-8, 225-pound Salif Boudie, a graduate transfer from Arkansas State who had seven points and two rebounds Wednesday.
Saturday will be a long day for the Redbirds. Muller said the team has a 5:30 a.m. wake-up call for a COVID-19 test at 6. The players will try to get more sleep before going to the Covelli Center for the game and busing home afterwards.
ISU's next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Ball State. Muller said the Redbirds are trying to get at least one and hopefully two games next week. ISU would like a game at Redbird Arena, which Muller said might come from a non-Division I team.
