Watch now: Illinois State veteran lineman Jason Lewan recovering from serious injury

NORMAL — When Jason Lewan suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot on March 6 against Northern Iowa, Illinois State football coach Brock Spack feared the worst.

Lewan would not allow his mind to venture down that path.

“You have to get that mentality that you’re going to come back better than ever,” Lewan said. “You kind of have to take that on.”

The Lisfranc is considered a particularly problematic injury because it occurs in the midfoot in an area where the bone of the toes and the bones of the ankle and heel connect.

When Lewan went down in ISU’s second game of the spring schedule, Spack was worried he would be sidelined for the entire fall season as well. Yet the defensive tackle’s progress has the Redbirds believing Lewan could return to action sometime in September.

“It would be a huge bonus, something we weren’t expecting,” Spack said. “He’s still got a little ways to go yet, but he’s doing very well. To my eyes, he’s about a month ahead (of schedule).”

Lewan knew immediately he was injured at the UNI-Dome in March.

“It went out from under me and went numb for a bit,” said the Yorkville native. “I knew at least something was wrong, and we had to get some X-rays. It was more frustrating at first. Mentally, it was tough to get hurt early because we grinded so long in that cold.”

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Lewan first underwent surgery to put plates in his foot to heal the ligament. About two months ago, another surgery was performed to remove the plates.

“I got it out a little earlier than expected so that was even nicer,” he said. “The first couple months after (the initial) surgery, you just have to let it heal so I was off my feet. Once it healed completely, you could come back at your discretion.

“I came back as hard as I could take it. Ice, elevate, get back to rehab and kind of reset it every day. I’m at the five-month mark now and I’m already running around and lifting heavy again.”

Lewan remains limited to rehab work and the corresponding yellow jersey during practice.

“I’m getting my legs back fast,” he said. “It’s all about knowing when that strength in my foot is back to the point I can sprint or I can go multiple reps without having to come off the field. I’m working toward getting that strength back.”

Spack believes Lewan has a lot going in his favor on the road to recovery.

“He’s a good leader, a good dude. He’s a hard worker. He’s tough,” said Spack. “The players really like him. He’s that kind of guy, a man’s man. You want him around here, and you want him out here on the field.”

The ISU coach believes Lewan’s next step is a crucial one.

“He’s starting to load up his workouts and his rehab,” Spack said. “I’m sure there is a little soreness with that. We’ve got to see how he responds a day or two after that. So far, so good right now.”

Lewan is ISU’s most experienced defender with 28 career starts. He recorded 33 tackles and three sacks in 2019 as the Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

“He’s played a lot of football for us and had a very successful, productive career,” said ISU defensive line coach Brian Hendricks. “Physically, he will contribute. It’s a matter of time. But we have to be patient with it. Right now, he’s been a huge contributor in the sense he’s being a great leader.”

Lewan knows he needs to be more vocal on the sideline.

“Before I was more like the silent type, lead by example. Just go out and do my thing,” he said. “I realize now I’ve got to take a different role. I’ve got to be coaching the young guys up.”

Until he is ready to return to the Redbird defensive front, Lewan continues to prepare.

“I’ve taken the opportunity to work on my mobility,” said Lewan. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger upper body. I’m going to come back better than I was before.”

Offensive resurgence

In both 2019 and the truncated 2021 spring campaign, ISU’s defense was clearly the team’s strength. Spack believes his offense is closing the gap.

“Our defense is still very good, but our offense is showing a lot of signs of improvement. There have been some big plays in both the run and passing game. It’s been fun to watch,” Spack said. “They’re very competitive. When it’s ones (starters) on ones, they’re winning their share of battles out there. That’s good to know.”

Brown close

Tailback Pha’leak Brown, ISU’s top spring rusher with 271 yards, is being held out of team activities because of a hamstring strain.

“Those things can linger if you don’t take of it early. We want to get rid of it,” said Spack. “He’s doing good. I think in the next couple of days you will see him out here. We just don’t want him in team periods quite yet because of the speed."

Wagner delayed

Ian Wagner, a highly regarded freshman place-kicker/punter from O’Fallon, will likely join the Redbirds next week.

Wagner had to complete a high school class he had not thought was required for graduation this summer. He has finished the course work and is waiting for the paperwork to be completed to confirm his eligibility.

