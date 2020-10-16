Watch now: Illinois State veteran safety Christian Uphoff faces upcoming decisions

ISU defensive backs coach Cody Deti believes Uphoff could bolster his NFL chances by playing in the spring.

“It’s repetitions. Getting his play on tape is going to be the biggest thing,” said Deti. “Those eight games are paramount.”

According to Spack, NFL teams “like his length. He runs well and he’s a good athlete. And he’s a pretty tough kid.”

With the departure of Taylor and the graduation of safety Luther Kirk, who is now on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, Uphoff is the most experienced member of the Redbird secondary.

ISU also returns Charles Woods as a starting cornerback, while safety Clayton Isbell and cornerback Jarrell Jackson have ascended to the first unit.

“Clayton is a really good football player. He’s just young. He needs to study the game more,” said Uphoff. “Jarrell is a fifth-year senior. He knows what he’s doing. We’ve got really good guys back there.

"No matter who is on our defense, we’re going to be good because of how our coaches coach. We have really good coaches.”

Uphoff, who also contributed two interceptions and seven pass break ups in 2019, deems it vital for the Redbird defense to play with enthusiasm.