Watch now: Illinois State volleyball battles past Bradley in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals

"A lot of things are contributing to my success and the team’s success, and when Stef and I connect and get our rhythm going, we are pretty dangerous threat.”

Johnson flipped sides with Martin and Kushner after dropping the second set.

“That improved our serve receive and gave us a different look,” said the ISU coach. “We were able to put pressure on them differently. That gave us Kaylee in the front row more and that paid dividends. Kaylee turned it into another gear in sets three and four. She just took over.”

In the crucial third set, a Kushner kill brought ISU into a 24-all tie. A Martin kill from the back row forged another tie at 25. A Bradley hitting error and a combined block by Kaitlyn Prondzinski and Sydney Holt gave the Redbirds the final two points.

Johnson had considered relying less on Prondzinski after set two because the freshman wasn’t “lining up her block.”

“We found a different way to get her the ball, and that changed how she felt about herself,” Johnson said. “Giving her more volume helped her take off.”

The Redbirds shot out to an 8-2 lead in set four and enjoyed a 17-7 cushion.