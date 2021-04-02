Watch now: Illinois State volleyball battles past Bradley in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals

NORMAL — Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson’s challenge was denied, but the Redbirds were not in the third set of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals Friday at Redbird Arena.
Johnson’s attempt to overturn a Sarah Kushner hitting error was unsuccessful, resulting in a 24-22 Bradley lead. But the Redbirds survived three Bradley set points to claim a 27-25 win in the tie-breaking set.
Top seed ISU carried that momentum into set four and emerged with a 25-13, 23-25, 27-25, 25-10 victory.
“I thought it was 40-60 we could get it overturned, but I was either going to take a timeout or challenge a really close call,” Johnson said. “I think they (her team) handled that really well. That’s hard to do.”
The Redbirds’ eighth straight win sent them into Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship match against either No. 6 seed Loyola or No. 7 Northern Iowa.
ISU senior Kaylee Martin matched a season-high with 25 kills as ISU improved to 15-5.
“I know that my career could end in any game, so I am going to go out swinging and fighting every time I get set,” Martin said. “Switching my shots and having a lot of range has really helped, as well as communication with Stef (Jankiewicz).
"A lot of things are contributing to my success and the team’s success, and when Stef and I connect and get our rhythm going, we are pretty dangerous threat.”
Johnson flipped sides with Martin and Kushner after dropping the second set.
“That improved our serve receive and gave us a different look,” said the ISU coach. “We were able to put pressure on them differently. That gave us Kaylee in the front row more and that paid dividends. Kaylee turned it into another gear in sets three and four. She just took over.”
In the crucial third set, a Kushner kill brought ISU into a 24-all tie. A Martin kill from the back row forged another tie at 25. A Bradley hitting error and a combined block by Kaitlyn Prondzinski and Sydney Holt gave the Redbirds the final two points.
Johnson had considered relying less on Prondzinski after set two because the freshman wasn’t “lining up her block.”
“We found a different way to get her the ball, and that changed how she felt about herself,” Johnson said. “Giving her more volume helped her take off.”
The Redbirds shot out to an 8-2 lead in set four and enjoyed a 17-7 cushion.
“Tough one. It’s a good matchup. We were really looking forward to playing Illinois State,” Bradley coach Carol Price-Torok said. “Give credit to Illinois State for making adjustments. They definitely had the offensive battle on us.”
The Redbirds outhit the fourth-seeded Braves .314-.127 overall.
“For us as a team, we were high energized and we have such big goals we want to accomplish still, so we know we have to go out and take care of business by staying focused and staying strong,” said Martin.
Kushner contributed 14 kills, Holt 13 and Prondzinski nine. Jankiewicz totaled 47 assists and 26 digs. Kendal Meier added 21 digs and Kushner 20.
Early Bradley 4-2 leads in each of the first two sets brought vastly different results.
ISU reeled off 11 of the next 12 points to assume a 13-5 set one margin.
Bradley snapped ISU’s streak of 17 straight sets won in the second set. The Redbirds led 20-17 before the Braves took the 25-23 decision when Raeann Bergman found the middle with the deciding kill.
Junior Hannah Thompson paced Bradley (12-7) with 17 kills.
