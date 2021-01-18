Watch now: Illinois State volleyball eager to finally get started

NORMAL — An Illinois State volleyball season that typically begins in late August finally starts on Friday.
What hasn’t changed over those nearly five months are the lofty expectations Redbird coach Leah Johnson has for her team.
“This is a team that is pretty special. It has a lot of potential,” said Johnson, whose team held an intrasquad scrimmage Monday at Redbird Arena. “We have five seniors who have all been in starting roles or significant roles their entire career. It’s a pretty special senior class, and everyone underneath them is competitive.”
Action from Illinois State's intrasquad volleyball scrimmage. Redbirds open at Marquette on Friday. pic.twitter.com/A8kIUkjer8— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 18, 2021
ISU returns three first team Missouri Valley Conference all-stars in Stef Jankiewicz, Kaylee Martin and Sydney Holt from a squad that posted a 22-12 record, won the MVC Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.
A setter, Jankiewicz finished 16th nationally last season with 1,329 assists. With a season to go, the Redbird captain is already in the top five in school history with 4,079 career assists.
“I’m hoping for another (championship) ring for senior season,” Jankiewicz said. “I’ve found that comfort zone of being a captain and being really excited to lead my team and work with my coaches for success.”
An outside hitter, Martin led ISU last season with 526 kills (the most by a Redbird since 1996) and ranked 16th nationally. Holt took over a starting role in the middle and was second on the team with 338 kills.
Rounding out the senior class are liberos Kendal Meier and Alyssa Kronberg.
“Our group of seniors is really solid. We really want to leave a legacy,” Meier said. “We’ve waited a long time. We have a very competitive class with a very high standard.”
⏳⏳⏳— Illinois State Volleyball (@RedbirdVB) January 15, 2021
One week😤#BackTheBirds // #DareToLead pic.twitter.com/G2x9g2GtXQ
Other key players are junior Carley Nicholson and sophomore Sarah Kushner, who was third on the team with 251 kills in 2019.
According to Johnson, redshirt freshman Nicole Lund was emerging as a key player before suffering an injury early last season.
“I think she will be a tremendous point scorer,” said the ISU coach.
The Redbirds added matches at Marquette on Friday and Saturday, home matches with Cincinnati on Jan. 29 and 30 and a trip to Iowa State on March 10 to a Valley schedule that has been reconfigured into back-to-back Sunday-Monday matches with league opponents at one location.
The lone exception is Bradley. ISU opens its MVC schedule Monday against the Braves at Redbird Arena and travels to Peoria on Feb. 1.
“We’re packing in as many games as we can,” Johnson said. “If we’re going to be tired, it’s because we’re playing matches. We had plenty of time to practice. This is a team that wants to play.”
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the Redbird season are still being felt.
“It’s going to be hard dealing with the new protocols, adjusting to new hotel regiments in different states,” said Johnson. “None of that is volleyball, but it’s all about volleyball. If we let that distract us, we’re not focused on what we’re great at.”
The Redbirds have decided to wear masks even while playing this season.
“All fall we didn’t play with a mask, so it’s a huge adjustment,” Meier said. “Coach told us be prepared when you come back. You have to wear a mask. So a lot of us did that over break. We have the mentality not to complain. That’s how it’s going to be. If we complain, that will distract us on the court.”
