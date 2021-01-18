Watch now: Illinois State volleyball eager to finally get started

The lone exception is Bradley. ISU opens its MVC schedule Monday against the Braves at Redbird Arena and travels to Peoria on Feb. 1.

“We’re packing in as many games as we can,” Johnson said. “If we’re going to be tired, it’s because we’re playing matches. We had plenty of time to practice. This is a team that wants to play.”

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the Redbird season are still being felt.

“It’s going to be hard dealing with the new protocols, adjusting to new hotel regiments in different states,” said Johnson. “None of that is volleyball, but it’s all about volleyball. If we let that distract us, we’re not focused on what we’re great at.”

The Redbirds have decided to wear masks even while playing this season.

“All fall we didn’t play with a mask, so it’s a huge adjustment,” Meier said. “Coach told us be prepared when you come back. You have to wear a mask. So a lot of us did that over break. We have the mentality not to complain. That’s how it’s going to be. If we complain, that will distract us on the court.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.