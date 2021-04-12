Watch now: Illinois State volleyball opens NCAA Tournament against UNLV

Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson likes how her Redbirds have “each year upped the ante.”
ISU aims for its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014 on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. first-round match against Nevada-Las Vegas in the CHI Health Center bubble of Omaha, Neb.
“We’ve won four (Missouri Valley Conference) championships, two tournament and two regular season titles,” Johnson said. “That’s a pretty high standard. The next thing is to get a first round win.”
ISU is appearing in its third straight NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996-98.
Johnson said it is unique atmosphere with all 48 teams playing and living in the same general area.
“We’ll see a lot of other teams we wouldn’t even think about,” Johnson said. “It’s important to keep our heads and focus on what the Redbirds are doing. Everyone is going through the same thing. There’s a lot of neutrality in that sense. No one is truly at home. I like that.”
ISU sports a 16-5 record. Its nine-game winning streak includes three in the MVC Tournament.
Outside hitter Kaylee Martin earned MVC Tournament Most Valuable Players honors while teammates Stef Jankiewicz and Sydney Holt joined her on the all-tournament team.
“Making the tournament is the expectation now,” said Martin. “Now we’ve upped our goal to winning in the first round. It’s great we made it, but we want more. I can’t put into words what I would mean to get the first round win.”
ISU senior setter Stef Jankiewicz ranks third in school history with 4,808 career assists.
UNLV stormed through its Mountain West Conference schedule with a 12-0 record. Rebels senior Mariena Hayden was selected league Player of the Year. Junior Kate Brennan and senior Macy Smith also were first-team all-conference performers.
The ISU-UNLV winner takes on No. 2 national seed Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday.
After wearing masks during matches all season, players in the NCAA Tournament will not be required to don masks because of the event bubble.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt