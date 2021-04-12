Watch now: Illinois State volleyball opens NCAA Tournament against UNLV

Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson likes how her Redbirds have “each year upped the ante.”

ISU aims for its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014 on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. first-round match against Nevada-Las Vegas in the CHI Health Center bubble of Omaha, Neb.

“We’ve won four (Missouri Valley Conference) championships, two tournament and two regular season titles,” Johnson said. “That’s a pretty high standard. The next thing is to get a first round win.”

ISU is appearing in its third straight NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996-98.

Johnson said it is unique atmosphere with all 48 teams playing and living in the same general area.

“We’ll see a lot of other teams we wouldn’t even think about,” Johnson said. “It’s important to keep our heads and focus on what the Redbirds are doing. Everyone is going through the same thing. There’s a lot of neutrality in that sense. No one is truly at home. I like that.”