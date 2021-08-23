Watch now: Illinois State volleyball plans to continue its successful run

NORMAL — The subject of winning championships doesn’t come up often around the Illinois State volleyball team.

“When you’re at Illinois State, that's the expectation. We don’t really get a say what our goal is,” Redbirds coach Leah Johnson said. “We’re her to win championships. That’s what they tell us when we walk in the door. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about that.

"We spend a lot of time talking about what our goal is this week. Unless we take care of this week, a championship is never in contention.”

That process produced a 16-6 record, a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth in the abbreviated spring season that ended in mid April.

Just over four months later, college volleyball is back in its usual fall slot. ISU is the preseason favorite to repeat as MVC champions.

The Redbirds open against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday as part of the James Madison Invitational in Harrisonburg, Va. The Redbirds also face High Point and the host squad on Saturday.

“We’ve missed two full offseasons,” Johnson said of pandemic disruptions. “That’s everyone in the country so that’s not an excuse, that’s reality. In a sense, this is our opportunity to really transition when other teams are really senior laden. I think you will see a different team on the court in a month and then again a month later.”

ISU must replace the key contributions of the departed Stef Jankiewicz and Kaylee Martin.

Among the most accomplished setters in school history, Jankiewicz has graduated. Martin, the Redbird leader with 311 kills last season, has transferred to Clemson where she will play her final year as a graduate student.

Senior Carley Nicholson and junior Kaity Weimerskirch will serve as co-captains.

“All of our newbies came in with open minds. They’re not afraid to take risks,” said Weimerskirch. “That’s what it takes. If we keep grinding it out, we’re going to get there. I fully believe that.”

“Obviously our goal is MVC champs and an NCAA bid, but I’m just really grateful for the people I’m surrounded with,” Nicholson said. “It’s really exciting. I think this team can go really, really far.”

Johnson credits her captains with making the most of a shorter than usual offseason.

“The summer was not me. They come in mid June and they run their own practices. I can’t even watch,” Johnson said. “When you talk about culture, that’s why I know where we’re headed because I know what they’ve already prepped. I’m very proud of the leadership and expectation our players have for excellence with or without me in the gym.”

Johnson is enthused about her team despite a 3-1 exhibition loss to DePaul last Saturday.

“I’m excited about where we’re going. We have some wrinkles to work on, but that was expected,” she said. “What I love is the same team I see in practice is the team I see on the court. I can trust that now that I’ve seen them in competition. I love that because we can make the adjustments the right way.”

The Redbirds return their Nos. 2,3 and 4 hitters in junior Sarah Kushner (249 kills), sophomore Kaitlyn Prondzinski (153) and sophomore Nicole Lund (146).

Kushner was a second team all-MVC selection in the spring and part of the league's all-preseason team.

“Sarah is kind of a rock,” said Johnson. “She certainly has to carry some weight for us, and I trust her immensely. No question, even when she’s in a rut she’s going to switch gears.”

Sophomore Nora Janke takes over as the primary setter, while fellow sophomores Cassie Jordan and Tamara Otene appear in line for increased playing time.

Among the Redbird newcomers are 6-foot-2 Alabama transfer Allie Trame and junior college transfer Courtney Heffren of Eureka, a defensive specialist from Illinois Central College.

“Allie is a versatile player. She’s been working very hard and learning a lot,” Johnson said of the Champaign St. Thomas More product. “Our environment is very different for her. She’s been arms wide open to learning that. We recruited her the first time around and she told me no. But we got her back and we’re so proud of it.”

Johnson enters her fifth season as ISU coach with an 85-39 record.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

