Watch now: Illinois State volleyball rolls past Drake

The Illinois State volleyball team handed Drake its first Missouri Valley Conference loss in decisive fashion Sunday at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds received 11 kills and 13 digs from Sarah Kushner while sweeping Drake 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.

"I was pleased with our consistency," ISU coach Leah Johnson said. "We had a couple stretches I thought it would get away from us that we let go last weekend. I thought we did a good job of pulling it back together for this weekend, especially in set three to hold on for the win."

ISU hiked its records to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the MVC, while dropping the Bulldogs to 6-2 and 4-1, respectively.

Kaylee Martin matched Kushner with 11 kills for the Redbirds.

"We felt like they were a good blocking team. They influence you, touch a lot of balls, slow things down," said Johnson. "I felt like we had to stretch our offense and run multiple different routes with multiple different people to keep the stress on them."

Stef Jankiewicz handed out 39 assists, and Kendal Meier posted a team-high 17 digs for ISU.

Lindsey Pliapol topped Drake with 11 kills.

The teams meet again Monday in a 4 p.m. encounter at Redbird Arena.