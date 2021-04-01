Watch now: Illinois State volleyball steamrolls past Indiana State in MVC Tournament

NORMAL — After sending an Indiana State attempt back to the side of the net it came from, Illinois State sophomore Sarah Kushner took to the air for a celebratory spinning leap on the way to huddle with her teammates in the opening set Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Kushner, whose block gave ISU a 16-6 advantage, had energy to burn in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and so did the top-seeded Redbirds in a convincing 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 win over the No. 8-seeded Sycamores.
“The first set we were on fire,” said ISU coach Leah Johnson. “We were error free, very aggressive and ran a clean offense.”
The Redbirds won their seventh straight match while improving to 14-5 and will face fourth seed Bradley in a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday. The Braves advanced without playing Thursday after No. 5 Valparaiso bowed out of the tournament because of COVID-19 issues.
Johnson was pleased with the excited but controlled approach of her team in the first set.
“As a coach, you’re always worried if they’re too jacked or too loose,” Johnson said. “But we tend to be very routine. That’s the team I see all the time. I was confident when I saw them chatting with each other, having fun and still dancing. As soon as I saw them turn it on, I knew we were in good flow.”
Two straight Sydney Holt kills handed ISU an 8-1 lead and a Sarah Kushner ace made it 20-9.
“After so much adversity to this season, we were ready for this weekend and begin the road to the postseason,” Holt said. “We were really fired up, executed our scout really well and our serving was awesome.”
Indiana State (7-13) offered considerably more resistance in set two. The Sycamores led briefly at 16-15 on a Karinna Gall, but Kushner powered a kill to the middle for the final point in a 25-20 set.
“In set two, I thought we were very resilient, and it was more back and forth,” said Johnson. “We didn’t lose our head even though we had a couple silly plays or errors back to back.”
In set three, consecutive kills from Holt helped the Redbirds expand a 12-11 lead to 20-12.
“Sydney Holt went off and took over the match,” Johnson said. “She’s a juggernaut you have to get through both offensively and defensively. Adding her to the mix makes everyone harder to defend. I mean every other ball she touched was a point for us.”
Holt and Kaylee Martin had 12 kills each to lead ISU. Kushner added 11.
Kendal Meier was credited with 15 digs and setter Stef Jankiewicz handed out 41 assists.
“Stef is amazing,” Holt said. “She’s able to set anybody at any place. She sets me up where I need to be.”
Kushner also haunted the Sycamores with five service aces.
“I really liked our serving game. Sarah put a ton of pressure on them,” said Johnson. “Serving was our first line of offense. That’s what put then on the defensive.”
Indiana State was outhit, .357-.145, as Mallory Keller paced the Sycamores with eight kills.
ISU defeated Bradley on Jan. 25 at Redbird Arena but dropped three straight sets to the Braves on Feb. 1 in Peoria.
“I don’t know their team at this point like I would normally,” Johnson said. “They are very efficient. They don’t give you points, and they play very good defense.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt