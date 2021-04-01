Watch now: Illinois State volleyball steamrolls past Indiana State in MVC Tournament

NORMAL — After sending an Indiana State attempt back to the side of the net it came from, Illinois State sophomore Sarah Kushner took to the air for a celebratory spinning leap on the way to huddle with her teammates in the opening set Thursday at Redbird Arena.

Kushner, whose block gave ISU a 16-6 advantage, had energy to burn in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and so did the top-seeded Redbirds in a convincing 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 win over the No. 8-seeded Sycamores.

“The first set we were on fire,” said ISU coach Leah Johnson. “We were error free, very aggressive and ran a clean offense.”

The Redbirds won their seventh straight match while improving to 14-5 and will face fourth seed Bradley in a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday. The Braves advanced without playing Thursday after No. 5 Valparaiso bowed out of the tournament because of COVID-19 issues.

Johnson was pleased with the excited but controlled approach of her team in the first set.