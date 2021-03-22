Watch now: Illinois State volleyball team sweeps Evansville, moves into MVC lead

NORMAL — On Senior Day, it was only fitting two seniors provided the biggest plays for Illinois State's volleyball team.
No surprise, really. One of them even delivered flawlessly before Monday's Missouri Valley Conference match started at Redbird Arena.
After Evansville failed to convert on four set points in the second set, ISU used Alyssa Kronberg's service ace and Kaylee Martin's kill to take the set and a 2-0 lead.
The Redbirds then finished off a 25-20, 28-26, 25-19 victory over the Purple Aces before the team's five seniors — including Stef Jankiewicz, Kendal Meier and Sydney Holt — were honored in an emotional postgame ceremony.
"It’s always so fun to win in Redbird Arena. We have the best fan fans in the whole country even if we aren’t able to have them all here," said Holt, as 50 fans were in attendance because of COVID-19 restrictions. "These past four years have just been awesome, the coaching staff, my teammates, the community — it’s so welcoming and everyone is so supportive so it makes it easy to represent this university.”
ISU's fourth straight win since a two-week pause for health and safety protocols lifted the Redbirds' records to 11-5 overall and 9-3 in the MVC.
The news got even better for ISU shortly after the ceremony ended.
With Bradley losing to Missouri State in four sets, the Redbirds moved into first place in the league with matches left Saturday and Sunday at last-place Southern Illinois.
“We’re playing nearly at 100% now in terms of roster," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. "We’re still building our endurance and our capacity, but we feel like everything is starting to click together.”
Kronberg started Senior Day off on a good note, literally, by singing the national anthem in a pre-recorded version.
Holt led ISU with 13 kills in 20 attempts, her second straight game hitting over .500. Martin contributed nine kills and eight digs, while Jankiewicz delivered 41 assists and 10 digs and Meier had 20 digs.
“I don’t know a season without them. They’re what I see as Redbird volleyball and that’s an incredibly high standard," said Johnson, in her fourth year as ISU's coach, of her seniors. "They’re exceptionally competitive and just champions every day in everything they do.”
That was never more evident after Evansville (5-13, 4-12) stormed back from an 11-6 deficit in the second set. The Purple Aces gained a 24-22 lead before ISU took its stand.
“I think we just have a never-give-up mentality. Every practice we practice being down," said Holt. "We practice with us starting at 19 and the other team 22, so we’re used to having to fight back from behind, and I think that’s something we’ve really improved on.”
Holt's kill and a combo block by Holt and Jankiewicz forged a 24-all tie. After Evansville went ahead 26-25, Sarah Kushner's kill got the serve to Kronberg.
“That was literally our mindset. We talked about being un-waivered by any great play on their end," said Johnson. "They’re a great team. It speaks to how good our conference is when that’s the ninth-place team in our league.”
When asked about Kronberg's national anthem, Johnson said it was "just absolutely beautiful. Just a stunning person and a stunning voice.”
Kushner recorded 12 kills while freshman Nicole Lund added eight kills and 3.5 blocks.
While it was Senior Day, this won't be ISU's last appearance at Redbird Arena this season. The Redbirds are serving as MVC Tournament host from April 1-3.
“I think because we lost those two weekends on the court we were so eager to get back and show everyone else who is No. 1 in the conference because we believe that that’s us," said Holt. "Missing those games, we just wanted to get back out there and compete so it gave us even more of a drive.”
Evansville was led by Alondra Vazquez with 17 kills. The Purple Aces had a .150 hitting percentage.
