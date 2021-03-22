Watch now: Illinois State volleyball team sweeps Evansville, moves into MVC lead

“I think we just have a never-give-up mentality. Every practice we practice being down," said Holt. "We practice with us starting at 19 and the other team 22, so we’re used to having to fight back from behind, and I think that’s something we’ve really improved on.”

Holt's kill and a combo block by Holt and Jankiewicz forged a 24-all tie. After Evansville went ahead 26-25, Sarah Kushner's kill got the serve to Kronberg.

“That was literally our mindset. We talked about being un-waivered by any great play on their end," said Johnson. "They’re a great team. It speaks to how good our conference is when that’s the ninth-place team in our league.”

When asked about Kronberg's national anthem, Johnson said it was "just absolutely beautiful. Just a stunning person and a stunning voice.”

Kushner recorded 12 kills while freshman Nicole Lund added eight kills and 3.5 blocks.

While it was Senior Day, this won't be ISU's last appearance at Redbird Arena this season. The Redbirds are serving as MVC Tournament host from April 1-3.