Watch now: Illinois State walk-ons Nik Stadelman, Jayden Johnson do work in practice to help Redbirds

NORMAL — Nik Stadelman and Jayden Johnson are used to being on the court all the time trying to help their team win games. Both were four-year regulars at their high schools.

As preferred walk-ons for Illinois State this season, they knew playing time would be extremely limited. Yet both also knew they be could of value to the Redbirds.

"Even in high school, I was always a glue guy, pass first and make my teammates better," said Stadelman, who was Rockford Guilford's point guard. "I was never really a guy that I have to get my points and make it about me."

Johnson is a 6-foot-6 wing who averaged 19.5 points last season for Batavia High School.

"It's tough, for sure, from playing every second of the game to sitting out," he said. "But I'm always willing to do whatever it takes for my teammates, whatever they need and I can do to help them out getting wins on the court. I'm getting used to it."

Stadelman originally committed to a scholarship with Division II Lewis University in Romeoville. But when ISU head coach Dan Muller called and offered him a preferred walk-on spot, Stadelman said he couldn't refuse.