Watch now: Illinois State walk-ons Nik Stadelman, Jayden Johnson do work in practice to help Redbirds
ILLINOIS STATE BASKETBALL

Watch now: Illinois State walk-ons Nik Stadelman, Jayden Johnson do work in practice to help Redbirds

NORMAL — Nik Stadelman and Jayden Johnson are used to being on the court all the time trying to help their team win games. Both were four-year regulars at their high schools.

As preferred walk-ons for Illinois State this season, they knew playing time would be extremely limited. Yet both also knew they be could of value to the Redbirds.

"Even in high school, I was always a glue guy, pass first and make my teammates better," said Stadelman, who was Rockford Guilford's point guard. "I was never really a guy that I have to get my points and make it about me."

Johnson is a 6-foot-6 wing who averaged 19.5 points last season for Batavia High School.

"It's tough, for sure, from playing every second of the game to sitting out," he said. "But I'm always willing to do whatever it takes for my teammates, whatever they need and I can do to help them out getting wins on the court. I'm getting used to it."

Stadelman originally committed to a scholarship with Division II Lewis University in Romeoville. But when ISU head coach Dan Muller called and offered him a preferred walk-on spot, Stadelman said he couldn't refuse.

"My thought always has been I want to be a head strength and conditioning coach at a top university or professional team in the future," he said. "To really get to that point you need connections with the sport. Sports is all about connections.

"It (coming to ISU) gave me the best of both worlds. I could compete at a really high level and develop those connections to be successful in the professional level."

Johnson likely could have played full-time at a lower level, too. However, he wanted to see if he has what it takes to be a Division I player.

The strength and speed of the game have been Johnson's biggest adjustment thus far, he said. 

"I'm not much of a cocky guy and say I could contribute this or that, but I feel I can continue bringing my energy and skill set to practice every day and keep progressing," said Johnson. "I could see myself, with the skill set I have, contributing in the future."

For now, Stadelman and Johnson know their biggest contributions come on the practice floor getting the ISU regulars ready for the next game.

Stadelman is part of ISU's "Ace Unit" point guard group along with DJ Horne, Josiah Strong and fellow freshman Howard Fleming Jr. that works with assistant coach Marcus Belcher. As part of the scout team, Stadelman takes on the role of the opponent's point guard.

"Coach Belcher tells me their point guard does this or try to get to this position on the floor or screen action," said Stadelman. "I'm doing the best I can to mimic what they do on offense."

When the Redbirds prepared last week for two games against Indiana State, Johnson assumed the role of mainly Cooper Neese and also Tyreke Key, the Sycamores' top perimeter threats. 

No problem if you're part of ISU's "Heat Unit" of wing players. 

"If I'm one of the other team's best shooters and his favorite move is a shot fake, one-dribble pull, I try to do that as much as possible," said Johnson. "Put things they do in their game and put it in my game to give my teammates the best look possible."

Johnson and Stadelman know giving it their all in practice is even more important when the team is struggling like the Redbirds (4-8), who dropped both games last weekend to Indiana State and were ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference at 1-5 before facing Bradley. 

"I just give my 110% effort and bring my voice and positive energy," said Johnson, whose father Barry was a former University High School and Eastern Illinois star. "Coaches actually have mentioned that I need to always bring my voice. I'm one of the very few guys on our team that has a voice and it's much needed every practice."

While Stadelman listens to the coaches and encourages his teammates, he has another go-to guy inside the program he frequently consults.

Strength and conditioning coach Ryan Swenson has a job Stadelman would like to do in the future.

"We will be lifting every single day and there's certain exercises I'm asking him about progressions and regressions and different dynamic movements that will help what muscles," said Stadelman, an exercise science and human performance major. "I'm picking his brains the best I can."

JAYDEN JOHNSON HEDSHOT 2020

Johnson
NIK STADELMAN 2020 HEDSHOT

Stadelman

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

ISU-Bradley

ISU's home game against Bradley on Wednesday night was not completed by Pantagraph press time. See pantagraph.com/sports for complete game coverage, and see Friday's Pantagraph for a follow-up story.

