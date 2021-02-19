Watch now: Illinois State wishes there were more games left with MVC season winding down

"He's been slumping. We know that," said Muller. "He lets his offense impact this defense. We need him to score, but we need him to compete consistently."

After a six-game losing streak in which it played some of the league's top teams close into the final minute, ISU has won two of its last three games. In both victories — including 80-55 at Southern Illinois last Saturday before SIU came back the next day — sharing the ball offensively was the key.

"It feels good, but the grind doesn't stop," said Washington after Thursday's game. "There's no off days."

While getting back on the court as soon as possible with good vibes is always preferred, Muller said the break actually comes at a good time.

Heavy minutes were played by Reeves (39), Strong (38) and Washington (35) with Horne out and freshman point guard Howard Fleming Jr. in foul trouble that limited him to 19 minutes.

ISU still sits last in the MVC standings and is almost assured of playing in the March 4 play-in round at Arch Madness for the third straight year, a first in program history.