Watch now: Illinois State wishes there were more games left with MVC season winding down

NORMAL — When Illinois State completed its 22nd basketball game this season with a resounding win against Bradley on Thursday, Dan Muller was left to ponder how different things are during this COVID-19 campaign.
"I wish we had more games left in the year. We should have eight games left," said the Redbird head coach, as teams usually play about 30 games before the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. "Our young team should be growing and starting to play better, which we are. But we can't change that (the schedule)."
ISU unleashed its best offensive game of the MVC season in throttling the Braves, 88-71, at Carver Arena in Peoria to complete a season sweep of its arch-rival for the first time in four years.
And the Redbirds, who improved to 7-15 overall and 4-12 in the league, accomplished that without their leading scorer.
Sophomore guard DJ Horne sat out with an ankle injury that occurred Sunday in a 59-49 loss at Southern Illinois.
But the Redbirds took advantage of Bradley's two leading scorers, forward Elijah Childs and guard Terry Nolan Jr., being suspended. ISU shot 57.4% from the field, including 70.4% in the second half, while sinking 16 of 17 free throws and committing only seven turnovers.
"We were pretty darn good offensively," said Muller in the understatement of the night.
ISU has this weekend off before concluding the regular season with a two-game series against Northern Iowa next Friday and Saturday at Redbird Arena.
"We have enough time I would be shocked if he (Horne) is not ready for next weekend," said Muller. "He can't practice yet, but we have some days off coming up and I'm pretty optimistic he'll be able to practice by next week."
Freshman wing Emon Washington, who has been rapidly progressing in the last month, helped pick up the slack in Horne's absence against Bradley. Washington scored 20 points, his MVC high, and grabbed eight rebounds.
Josiah Strong and Dedric Boyd added 18 points each, while Antonio Reeves scored 13. Boyd broke out of a seven-game slump in which he was shooting 22.4% from the field and 12% outside the arc.
Boyd's teammates celebrated wildly on the bench when he swished two 3-pointers in the second half as ISU was putting the game away.
"He's been slumping. We know that," said Muller. "He lets his offense impact this defense. We need him to score, but we need him to compete consistently."
After a six-game losing streak in which it played some of the league's top teams close into the final minute, ISU has won two of its last three games. In both victories — including 80-55 at Southern Illinois last Saturday before SIU came back the next day — sharing the ball offensively was the key.
"It feels good, but the grind doesn't stop," said Washington after Thursday's game. "There's no off days."
While getting back on the court as soon as possible with good vibes is always preferred, Muller said the break actually comes at a good time.
Heavy minutes were played by Reeves (39), Strong (38) and Washington (35) with Horne out and freshman point guard Howard Fleming Jr. in foul trouble that limited him to 19 minutes.
ISU still sits last in the MVC standings and is almost assured of playing in the March 4 play-in round at Arch Madness for the third straight year, a first in program history.
Yet the Redbirds seem to be making progress after encountering several bumps in the road this season. Getting a weekend sweep in the reconfigured MVC schedule is something ISU would love to achieve heading to St. Louis.
"I just like how we're playing. I really want to put together two (good) games in a weekend," said Muller. "That's going to be important to this team. It doesn't happen unless you take care of Friday (against UNI). But it's time for this team to take a step up in that area."
