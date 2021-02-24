Watch now: Illinois State women aim for season sweep of Bradley

“I thought that game was kind of a springboard. It seemed like something clicked with us,” she said. “We played with great confidence and a sense of togetherness, and it carried over into the Drake series. I do like how we’re playing right now. But we have to be even a little better to go on the road and beat a good Bradley team.”

The Redbirds tripped the Braves, 66-54, on Jan. 27 at Redbird Arena. Another win Thursday would give ISU the tiebreaker over Bradley if needed to determine conference tournament seeds.

The Braves shot an icy 29 percent from the field (18 of 62) and connected on just 3 of 24 from 3-point range (12.5 percent) in the first ISU matchup. JuJu Redmond and reigning MVC Newcomer of the Week Terrion Moore each had 20 points for the Redbirds.

Thursday’s game will feature six of the top 16 scorers in the MVC. Bradley’s Lasha Petree tops the league at 18.1 points per outing. Gabi Haack is third at 16.1 and Nyjah White 16th at 11.1.

“They have three of the better players in our league,” Gillespie said. “White is their X factor. She has the potential to have huge nights.”