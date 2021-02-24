Watch now: Illinois State women aim for season sweep of Bradley

PEORIA — Two wins over a team ahead of you in the Missouri Valley Conference standings will do wonders for your late-season positioning.
“The next week-and-a-half will be incredibly interesting,” said Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, whose team knocked off second-place Drake twice last week.
“It could be all across the board. We talked about it a little bit with the team, but we can’t worry too much about that. We have to have three great days of practice and find a way to win Thursday.”
At 12-6 overall and fourth in the MVC at 9-6, ISU takes on Bradley (12-10, 8-7) on Thursday in a 6 p.m. game at Renaissance Coliseum.
The Redbirds broke into the mid-major top 25 of collegeinsider.com at No. 23 this week.
Gillespie believes her team shifted into a higher gear in a one-point loss to Missouri State before the pair of wins over Drake. Missouri State is second in the mid-major poll and leads the MVC at 11-0.
“I thought that game was kind of a springboard. It seemed like something clicked with us,” she said. “We played with great confidence and a sense of togetherness, and it carried over into the Drake series. I do like how we’re playing right now. But we have to be even a little better to go on the road and beat a good Bradley team.”
The Redbirds tripped the Braves, 66-54, on Jan. 27 at Redbird Arena. Another win Thursday would give ISU the tiebreaker over Bradley if needed to determine conference tournament seeds.
The Braves shot an icy 29 percent from the field (18 of 62) and connected on just 3 of 24 from 3-point range (12.5 percent) in the first ISU matchup. JuJu Redmond and reigning MVC Newcomer of the Week Terrion Moore each had 20 points for the Redbirds.
Thursday’s game will feature six of the top 16 scorers in the MVC. Bradley’s Lasha Petree tops the league at 18.1 points per outing. Gabi Haack is third at 16.1 and Nyjah White 16th at 11.1.
“They have three of the better players in our league,” Gillespie said. “White is their X factor. She has the potential to have huge nights.”
ISU is led by Redmond, who is seventh in the MVC with a 14.1 scoring average. Mary Crompton is 13th at 11.6 and Moore 15th at 11.2.
The Redbirds received key contributions from redshirt freshman Maya Wong and true freshman Kate Bullman against Drake.
Wong scored 15 points in the two games, while Bullman contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the second triumph.
“Every game has a life of itself, and she plays the same spot at JuJu. She had the opportunity and really ran with it,” said Gillespie of Bullman. “That’s the Kate we see a lot in practice. Like a normal freshman, she struggles with confidence at times. She is her toughest critic. Her teammates and our staff have a ton of confidence in her.”
“Maya knows she’s got to go in and be aggressive offensively. She’s smart enough to know a good shot from a bad shot. She needs to give us a spark off the bench, and she’s done a great job of that the last couple games.”
Counting the first ISU game, Bradley is 2-5 over its last seven outings.
