 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State women capture WNIT victory over Samford
0 comments

Watch now: Illinois State women capture WNIT victory over Samford

{{featured_button_text}}

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The second quarter proved decisive for the Illinois State women's basketball team Saturday at the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds outscored Samford, 20-12, in the second period en route to a 68-62 consolation bracket victory at My Town Movers Fieldhouse.

"I thought we shared the ball. I thought we rebounded the ball at key times," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "Down the stretch we made enough plays and got enough stops."

ISU (16-8) will face Tennessee Martin (21-6) for the Memphis Regional's consolation championship on Monday at 4 p.m.

The Redbirds held a 39-30 halftime lead that stood at 55-46 through three quarters.

Samford (14-11) got as close as 63-59 on a Raven Omar basket with 47 seconds remaining.

"Coming into this game, we just wanted to play one more game, we wanted to extend our season one more," said Gillespie. "Now we have an opportunity to end our season on a win, and that's something that really means a lot to our program."

JuJu Redmond contributed a team-high 17 points, three blocks and two steals for ISU.

Terrion Moore chipped in 14 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Maya Wong added 12 points, Mary Crompton 10 points and seven rebounds and DeAnna Wilson hauled down seven boards.

"Maya Wong was outstanding," Gillespie said. "She was a little nervous going into that game yesterday (a loss to Tulane). I thought she played really well, especially those last five minutes."

Andrea Cournoyer topped Samford with 14 points as the lone Bulldog in double figures.

With the help of a 39-33 rebounding edge and 15 offensive rebounds, Samford attempted 15 more shots than ISU.

But each team connecting on 21 with the Redbirds shooting 42.9 percent from the floor to 32.8 percent for the Bulldogs.

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019

Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News