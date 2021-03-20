Watch now: Illinois State women capture WNIT victory over Samford

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The second quarter proved decisive for the Illinois State women's basketball team Saturday at the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds outscored Samford, 20-12, in the second period en route to a 68-62 consolation bracket victory at My Town Movers Fieldhouse.

"I thought we shared the ball. I thought we rebounded the ball at key times," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "Down the stretch we made enough plays and got enough stops."

ISU (16-8) will face Tennessee Martin (21-6) for the Memphis Regional's consolation championship on Monday at 4 p.m.

The Redbirds held a 39-30 halftime lead that stood at 55-46 through three quarters.

Samford (14-11) got as close as 63-59 on a Raven Omar basket with 47 seconds remaining.

"Coming into this game, we just wanted to play one more game, we wanted to extend our season one more," said Gillespie. "Now we have an opportunity to end our season on a win, and that's something that really means a lot to our program."

JuJu Redmond contributed a team-high 17 points, three blocks and two steals for ISU.