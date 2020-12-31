Watch now: Illinois State women endure craziness, open MVC play at Northern Iowa

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is uncharted territory. As nerve wracking as it is, it’s kind of exciting,” Gillespie said. “We’ll have a Plan A and a Plan B. With Plan A we’ll have a couple wrinkles, and we’ll try to save Plan B for day two.”

UNI coach Tanya Warren believes her team will have to “think outside the box and adjust on the fly from an Xs and Os standpoint and a subbing standpoint. You will see multiple defenses, but we will stick a lot to what we do. With the format, there’s no question we have to utilize our bench and get some productive minutes.”

The Panthers are led by the 11.3 points per game of 5-foot-6 senior Karli Rucker. Megan Maahs, a 6-1 senior, adds 10.1 and 5-9 junior Kam Finley 10.0. UNI’s top rebounders at 6.4 per outing each are 6-1 senior Bre Gunnels and 6-3 junior Cynthia Wolf.

“We were extremely fortunate to get in seven nonconference games,” said Warren. “We were extremely competitive. But looking back I was not happy with our inconsistencies offensively. We did some good things. But we have to do a lot better, especially with a veteran team.”

ISU is averaging 84 points with three wins of 30 or more points.