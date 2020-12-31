Watch now: Illinois State women endure craziness, open MVC play at Northern Iowa

Although far from a medically recognized malady, Coaching Derangement Syndrome is nipping at the heels of Kristen Gillespie.
“I’m just glad I know my name right now,” the Illinois State women’s basketball coach said, only half joking. “It’s beyond comical right now with what is happening to us.”
Gillespie and her Redbirds began Tuesday preparing for a Friday home game against Valparaiso. By that afternoon, ISU was redirecting its gaze to opening its Missouri Valley Conference schedule in Cedar Falls, Iowa, against Northern Iowa.
“The past 24 hours have been a blur,” Gillespie said Wednesday. “It’s been interesting. The players have been great. They roll with the punches.”
Welcome to the @ISURedbirds family, @KyleBrennanISU! #BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/sdr6tkfRdn— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) December 27, 2020
Those punches first landed in the spring and summer with multiple COVID-19-related shutdowns. Then five of ISU’s eight nonconference games were canceled for virus issues either within the Redbirds or the team they were scheduled to play.
This week, Valparaiso was the unwelcome recipient of positive COVID tests, forcing the cancellation of the weekend games at Redbird Arena. The previous day, Missouri State was forced to bow out of its games with Northern Iowa.
The Valley paired up the suddenly idle Redbirds and Panthers for 2 p.m. games Friday and Saturday at McLeod Center. Both contests will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“It’s just a bunch of craziness right now,” said ISU senior point guard Paige Saylor. “That’s just what we’re living through right now. Things have been changing every single day. We’re kind of used to it.”
The Redbirds are 3-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season but have not played since Dec. 17. UNI is 3-4, including a split of two games with nationally ranked South Dakota State.
“I would prefer to play UNI in a couple weeks, but that’s not in the cards. They have been through so much more (game experience) than we have,” Gillespie said. “But we both have the same time to prepare for each other.
"At the end of the day, we get to play. That’s what our players want. We can’t dwell on the negative. It’s going to be quite a challenge, but we’re definitely up for that challenge.”
The COVID-adjusted schedule has Valley teams playing each other on back-to-back days instead of the Friday-Sunday games against different opponents from past years.
In the latest Courtside with @KellyBurkeSprts, hear about:— Missouri Valley Conference (@MVCsports) December 31, 2020
▶️ Big non-conference wins
▶️ Impactful transfers
▶️ #OneValley messages around the league pic.twitter.com/JWymqZHRgv
“This is uncharted territory. As nerve wracking as it is, it’s kind of exciting,” Gillespie said. “We’ll have a Plan A and a Plan B. With Plan A we’ll have a couple wrinkles, and we’ll try to save Plan B for day two.”
UNI coach Tanya Warren believes her team will have to “think outside the box and adjust on the fly from an Xs and Os standpoint and a subbing standpoint. You will see multiple defenses, but we will stick a lot to what we do. With the format, there’s no question we have to utilize our bench and get some productive minutes.”
The Panthers are led by the 11.3 points per game of 5-foot-6 senior Karli Rucker. Megan Maahs, a 6-1 senior, adds 10.1 and 5-9 junior Kam Finley 10.0. UNI’s top rebounders at 6.4 per outing each are 6-1 senior Bre Gunnels and 6-3 junior Cynthia Wolf.
“We were extremely fortunate to get in seven nonconference games,” said Warren. “We were extremely competitive. But looking back I was not happy with our inconsistencies offensively. We did some good things. But we have to do a lot better, especially with a veteran team.”
ISU is averaging 84 points with three wins of 30 or more points.
Sophomore guard Mary Crompton, who is headed back to her native state of Iowa, is scoring at a 15.0 clip and has connected on 12 of 18 from 3-point range. Junior guard Terrion Moore chips in 12.0 points, sophomore forward DeAnna Wilson 10.5 and senior forward JuJu Redmond 10.3.
“Everybody is staying really positive and trying to control what we can control,” Saylor said. “It has been a little stressful, but we’re ready and we’re locked in.”
Around the Valley
Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit has helped Evansville to a 4-1 start after the Purple Aces won just three games all last season.
A sophomore, Feit ranks first in MVC rebounding at 9.6 and second in scoring at 20.6.
Missouri State is ranked 24th nationally and sports a 4-2 record that includes a win over then-No. 11-ranked Maryland.
“I’m pleased with how we performed in nonconference play,” said Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “We learned some stuff about ourselves and got back on track after Wake Forest (a Nov. 29 loss).”
Drake, the top MVC team in recent years along with Missouri State, is 2-5 thus far. The Bulldogs lost two of the top players in Valley history to graduation in Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner.
“There are a lot of bright spots,” Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We have to put things together a little more. We’ve faced some really good teams and been on the road. You go through challenges to see where you’re at and see who you are.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt