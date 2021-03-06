 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State women handle Loyola for fifth straight win

CHICAGO — The Illinois State women’s basketball team is hot entering the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

ISU won its fifth straight game Saturday in a 60-45 victory over Loyola at Gentile Arena to close the regular season.

The Redbirds (15-6, 12-6 in the MVC) will be the No. 3 seed in the MVC Tournament and will play a quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Friday in Moline.

“Once again, a road win in the Valley against a really well-coached team. Nothing is easy, especially in March when everyone is playing for something,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said.

“I am so proud of our kids. I tell you what, they (Loyola) made some shots in the third quarter. We didn’t get rattled and just stayed with it and we did enough to win the game.”

ISU led 24-13 at the half before Loyola (10-12, 8-10) pulled within 29-26 in the third quarter on a Maya Chandler 3-pointer.

The Redbirds responded with a 12-2 surge and led 41-32 through three periods.

ISU rattled off nine straight fourth-quarter points on a Paige Saylor 3-pointer, a Terrion Moore layup, a JuJu Redmond shot in the lane and two DeAnna Wilson free throws for a 57-39 cushion.

“We have been through so many ups and downs with the odd COVID year. They’ve always stayed the course,” Gillespie said. “They’ve never gotten too down or too high. We’ve learned from every loss and every misstep. I think they do such a great job of regrouping and just coming back better.”

Wilson was 9 of 11 at the free throw line and topped ISU with 17 points and eight rebounds. Moore and Redmond chipped in 12 points apiece.

The Redbirds outrebounded the Ramblers, 37-31.

Chandler led Loyola with 18 points.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

