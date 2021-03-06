Watch now: Illinois State women handle Loyola for fifth straight win

CHICAGO — The Illinois State women’s basketball team is hot entering the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

ISU won its fifth straight game Saturday in a 60-45 victory over Loyola at Gentile Arena to close the regular season.

The Redbirds (15-6, 12-6 in the MVC) will be the No. 3 seed in the MVC Tournament and will play a quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Friday in Moline.

“Once again, a road win in the Valley against a really well-coached team. Nothing is easy, especially in March when everyone is playing for something,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said.

“I am so proud of our kids. I tell you what, they (Loyola) made some shots in the third quarter. We didn’t get rattled and just stayed with it and we did enough to win the game.”

ISU led 24-13 at the half before Loyola (10-12, 8-10) pulled within 29-26 in the third quarter on a Maya Chandler 3-pointer.

The Redbirds responded with a 12-2 surge and led 41-32 through three periods.

ISU rattled off nine straight fourth-quarter points on a Paige Saylor 3-pointer, a Terrion Moore layup, a JuJu Redmond shot in the lane and two DeAnna Wilson free throws for a 57-39 cushion.