Watch now: Illinois State women hope to carry momentum to Southern Illinois

“I like that the ball is in our court,” said Gillespie. “We know the road ahead of us is not an easy patch.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Redbirds have two games remaining against Missouri State, Loyola and Drake as well as a return meeting versus Bradley in Peoria.

The 6-foot-2 Koudelka has started all 11 games (one team win came when Evansville forfeited) and is averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing just 12.5 minutes per game because of chronic knee issues.

“I do rehab every single day with Racquel,” Koudelka said of athletic trainer Racquel Cabrera. “Because of my limitations in practice I do extra conditioning whether it’s the bike or zero gravity treadmill to keep up. It’s definitely frustrating having to deal with setbacks. But at this point it’s become part of my daily life and habits.”

Gillespie likes starting a game with Koudelka’s experience on the floor, but admits she is probably over conservative in keeping Koudelka’s minutes down. That especially applies in the first of two straight games against Valley opponents.