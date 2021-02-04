Watch now: Illinois State women hope to carry momentum to Southern Illinois

The Illinois State women’s basketball team reached the level of efficiency and production it had been striving for in a 66-54 victory over Bradley on Jan. 27 at Redbird Arena.
Maintaining that success has been the focus of Redbird practices since then ahead of Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference games against Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.
“I think we performed extremely well,” said junior forward Lexy Koudelka. “We played all four quarters and really played together. We shared the ball, and everybody contributed whether it was offensively or defensively.”
In an attempt to keep that unity going, ISU coach Kristen Gillespie fashioned a practice schedule that blended rest, hard practices and preparation.
“We gave them Thursday and Sunday off. Friday and Saturday were really competitive versus each other and our scout guys,” Gillespie said. “We tried to simulate some games. When we got back on Monday it was all Southern.”
The Redbirds are 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the MVC, and are part of a pack of teams chasing first-place Missouri State, which is 7-0 in league play. Loyola is second at 5-2, Bradley and Drake join ISU at 6-3 and Northern Iowa is 5-4.
“I like that the ball is in our court,” said Gillespie. “We know the road ahead of us is not an easy patch.”
The Redbirds have two games remaining against Missouri State, Loyola and Drake as well as a return meeting versus Bradley in Peoria.
The 6-foot-2 Koudelka has started all 11 games (one team win came when Evansville forfeited) and is averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing just 12.5 minutes per game because of chronic knee issues.
“I do rehab every single day with Racquel,” Koudelka said of athletic trainer Racquel Cabrera. “Because of my limitations in practice I do extra conditioning whether it’s the bike or zero gravity treadmill to keep up. It’s definitely frustrating having to deal with setbacks. But at this point it’s become part of my daily life and habits.”
Gillespie likes starting a game with Koudelka’s experience on the floor, but admits she is probably over conservative in keeping Koudelka’s minutes down. That especially applies in the first of two straight games against Valley opponents.
“That’s just tough. She’s such a steady presence for us. She’s such a great kid, such a competitor and such a team player,” said Gillespie. “She knows the league, and knows defensively what is being asked. And DeAnna (Wilson) gives us energy off the bench.”
Southern is 5-7 overall, 2-5 in the MVC and 5-1 at home. The Salukis are led by 6-1 senior Abby Brockmeyer (14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds) and 5-11 senior Makenzie Silvey (12.2 points).
“They have two of the better players in our league, four-year veteran kids we have to defend,” Gillespie said. “I thought we were really in tune to defending Bradley. We have to have that same intensity and rebound the ball. Traditionally, our games with them are grind it out games.
"That’s the style they want to play. We've shown we can play in the half court. But we’re at our best when we’re getting downhill and pushing (the tempo), not calling set after set.”
