Watch now: Illinois State women hopeful season didn't end with MVC Tournament loss

After Loyola's Maya Chandler, the MVC Freshman of the Year, was fouled with 1.6 seconds left and made one of two free throws to break a 60-all tie, ISU tried to give Redmond a chance to win the game.

Inbounding in the front court, Maya Wong passed to Redmond. She was closely defended and put up an off-balance 17-footer that rimmed out, but it came after the buzzer sounded and wouldn't have counted anyways.

"She was outstanding. I'm really proud of her," said Gillespie. "They made her life pretty tough and ran people at her. They switched and choked her drives. She let the game come to her. She showed her maturity."

Redmond will take advantage of the NCAA rule allowing players an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic to return next season.

"From the day she stepped on campus she's gotten better and better," said Gillespie. "I know we're getting her back for another year so that makes me happy. This loss will propel and give us a little more motivation."

Loyola advanced to the MVC Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league for the 2013-14 season. Allison Day, a junior center and all-MVC selection along with Redmond, scored a career-high 23 points as ISU struggled defending her, especially in the post.