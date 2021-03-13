Watch now: Illinois State women hopeful season didn't end with MVC Tournament loss

MOLINE — As Loyola celebrated as if it won the NCAA championship, Illinois State slowly walked off the court Friday night hoping it wasn't for the last time this season.
The sixth-seeded Ramblers rallied in the final 4:31 to stun No. 3 ISU, 61-60, in a Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center.
The Redbirds, who led 53-48 before faltering down the stretch, had their five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 15-7. Now, ISU must wait until Monday to find out if they are selected for the Women's National Invitation Tournament.
"I would hope this one loss doesn't hurt us," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "You look at what our NET is and the teams in our region. What hurts us is our nonconference. We had four or five games canceled which we could do nothing about that. Then we were thrown going to UNI (to start the MVC season) and found out two days before."
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the Women's NIT field has been cut from 64 to 32 teams. There will be four eight-team regionals, including one at Rockford, before the semifinals and championship game are played in Memphis, Tenn.
ISU dropped three spots to No. 60 in Saturday's NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. The Women's NIT begins Friday.
"This one game is not going to define what we accomplished and the huge steps we made in this program," said Gillespie. "I think we would be a great team to have in that field. I know it's only 32 (teams). I know this group is competitive and we'll give whoever we play a heck of a game."
After beating Loyola twice last weekend in Chicago to close the regular season, the Redbirds couldn't overcome the Ramblers' 10-of-24 shooting from 3-point range.
ISU senior guard JuJu Redmond was spectacular in defeat. Redmond tied her career high with 23 points, making 9 of 10 attempts from the field (3 of 4 outside the arc) along with 2 of 2 at the line. She also grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists.
"I was a little nervous because this was my first collegiate level conference tournament, but I kept a clear mind and wanted to win," said Redmond. "I came into the game focused and with a lot of confidence shooting the ball."
After Loyola's Maya Chandler, the MVC Freshman of the Year, was fouled with 1.6 seconds left and made one of two free throws to break a 60-all tie, ISU tried to give Redmond a chance to win the game.
Inbounding in the front court, Maya Wong passed to Redmond. She was closely defended and put up an off-balance 17-footer that rimmed out, but it came after the buzzer sounded and wouldn't have counted anyways.
"She was outstanding. I'm really proud of her," said Gillespie. "They made her life pretty tough and ran people at her. They switched and choked her drives. She let the game come to her. She showed her maturity."
Redmond will take advantage of the NCAA rule allowing players an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic to return next season.
"From the day she stepped on campus she's gotten better and better," said Gillespie. "I know we're getting her back for another year so that makes me happy. This loss will propel and give us a little more motivation."
Loyola advanced to the MVC Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league for the 2013-14 season. Allison Day, a junior center and all-MVC selection along with Redmond, scored a career-high 23 points as ISU struggled defending her, especially in the post.
The Ramblers came into the game shooting 30.1% from 3-point range. They went 16 of 50 against ISU during the two games in Chicago.
"They hit some tough shots, but we also gave them a lot of open looks with miscommunication and rotations," said Redmond.
