Watch now: Illinois State women knock off Bradley behind strong defense

NORMAL — An exceptional defensive effort and a combined 40 points from Terrion Moore and JuJu Redmond handed the Illinois State women's basketball team a key Missouri Valley Conference victory Wednesday at Redbird Arena.
Sparked by the blanket-like defense of Moore, the Redbirds held leading MVC scorer Lasha Petree to 3 of 18 shooting as ISU claimed a 66-54 win over Bradley.
ISU never trailed while improving to 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the Valley to match the Braves, who fell to 10-6 overall.
Moore and Redmond each scored 20 points.
The Redbirds used 10 straight fourth-quarter points to put Bradley away.
JuJu Redmond drains an early 3 to help ISU to a 10-6 first quarter lead over Bradley. pic.twitter.com/Ps9vSPRXBP— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 28, 2021
The Braves pulled within 53-47 on two Gabi Haack free throws with 7:41 left. But ISU responded with a Lexy Koudelka basket and eight consecutive points from Moore.
Petree paced Bradley with 13 points, all in the second half, and finished 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
Redmond also pulled down 13 rebounds, while DeAnna Wilson chipped in 14 points.
ISU carried a 31-25 edge into halftime, but it could have been more.
The Redbirds led 27-17 with 4:13 left in the opening half after a Paige Saylor three-point play.
ISU led 31-21 before two free throws from Petree. The Redbirds were holding for the final shot of the half, but Maya Wong's missed 3-point attempt with six seconds showing gave the Braves time to rush downcourt and Tatum Koenig to hit a shot on the run at the buzzer.
What kind of vacation would the @RedbirdWBB team take Coach Gillespie on? Find out on today's episode of Fastbreakin' with @debbieantonelli 👇 pic.twitter.com/Wf19J0EnCy— MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) January 27, 2021
Redmond scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the first half.
The Redbirds led 16-8 through one quarter. Wilson capped the period's scoring on a shot from the lane with 1:04 remaining.
Fans were allowed at Redbird Arena for the first time this season as about 50 family members of ISU players and coaches were in attendance.
