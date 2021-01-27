Watch now: Illinois State women knock off Bradley behind strong defense

NORMAL — An exceptional defensive effort and a combined 40 points from Terrion Moore and JuJu Redmond handed the Illinois State women's basketball team a key Missouri Valley Conference victory Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

Sparked by the blanket-like defense of Moore, the Redbirds held leading MVC scorer Lasha Petree to 3 of 18 shooting as ISU claimed a 66-54 win over Bradley.

ISU never trailed while improving to 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the Valley to match the Braves, who fell to 10-6 overall.

Moore and Redmond each scored 20 points.

The Redbirds used 10 straight fourth-quarter points to put Bradley away.

The Braves pulled within 53-47 on two Gabi Haack free throws with 7:41 left. But ISU responded with a Lexy Koudelka basket and eight consecutive points from Moore.

Petree paced Bradley with 13 points, all in the second half, and finished 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Redmond also pulled down 13 rebounds, while DeAnna Wilson chipped in 14 points.

ISU carried a 31-25 edge into halftime, but it could have been more.