 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State women knock off Bradley behind strong defense
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Illinois State women knock off Bradley behind strong defense

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — An exceptional defensive effort and a combined 40 points from Terrion Moore and JuJu Redmond handed the Illinois State women's basketball team a key Missouri Valley Conference victory Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

Sparked by the blanket-like defense of Moore, the Redbirds held leading MVC scorer Lasha Petree to 3 of 18 shooting as ISU claimed a 66-54 win over Bradley.

ISU never trailed while improving to 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the Valley to match the Braves, who fell to 10-6 overall.

Moore and Redmond each scored 20 points.

The Redbirds used 10 straight fourth-quarter points to put Bradley away.

The Braves pulled within 53-47 on two Gabi Haack free throws with 7:41 left. But ISU responded with a Lexy Koudelka basket and eight consecutive points from Moore.

Petree paced Bradley with 13 points, all in the second half, and finished 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Redmond also pulled down 13 rebounds, while DeAnna Wilson chipped in 14 points. 

ISU carried a 31-25 edge into halftime, but it could have been more.

The Redbirds led 27-17 with 4:13 left in the opening half after a Paige Saylor three-point play.

ISU led 31-21 before two free throws from Petree. The Redbirds were holding for the final shot of the half, but Maya Wong's missed 3-point attempt with six seconds showing gave the Braves time to rush downcourt and Tatum Koenig to hit a shot on the run at the buzzer.

Redmond scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the first half.

The Redbirds led 16-8 through one quarter. Wilson capped the period's scoring on a shot from the lane with 1:04 remaining.

Fans were allowed at Redbird Arena for the first time this season as about 50 family members of ISU players and coaches were in attendance.

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020

Moment of glory
Uploaded Photos

Moment of glory

  • DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…

Rocketing to state

Rocketing to state

Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion. 

The pain of Alzheimer's

The pain of Alzheimer's

Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.

Choosing favorites

Choosing favorites

A veteran scribe picks his favorite Pantagraph area basketball venues.

Wallen takes over

Wallen takes over

Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News