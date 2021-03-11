Watch now: Illinois State women look to make noise at Missouri Valley Tournament

The Redbirds are 15-6 after wins over Loyola last Friday (64-61) and Saturday (60-45) in Chicago.

“It’s an advantage for both teams,” Gillespie said of meeting for the third time in eight days. “It’s fresh in our players’ minds. They understand the personnel. I know up in Chicago they are making adjustments. They will do some different things, and we’re trying to guess what that’s going to be.”

Sophomore DeAnna Wilson, who joined junior teammate Terrion Moore on the MVC’s All-Newcomer team, had 31 points and 13 rebounds in the two Loyola games as part of a late-season surge.

“A kid like DeAnna is really hitting her stride,” said Gillespie. “She’s the type of player we knew she was going to be.”

Redmond has witnessed Wilson follow the same path she did last season. Both are junior college transfers.

“Being new to a program and coming in on a new team, you have to learn how to mesh and get comfortable,” Redmond said. “She’s been playing at a higher level.”