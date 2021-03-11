Watch now: Illinois State women look to make noise at Missouri Valley Tournament

MOLINE — The Illinois State women’s basketball team was practicing on the TaxSlayer Center court the day before its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener in 2020 when COVID-19 concerns canceled the entire event.
The year long wait to return reaches its conclusion Friday. But even that won’t come quickly as the third-seeded Redbirds meet No. 6 Loyola in the final quarterfinal game at 8:02 p.m.
“It’s going to be a long week,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said, “and an 8 o’clock game makes it even longer.”
Yet the Redbirds are smiling as they wait. After a one-point loss to undefeated regular season MVC champion Missouri State on Feb. 13, ISU has won five straight over three top six tournament seeds.
“I think we’re playing fairly well. We seem to be clicking," said Gillespie. "The players have ton of confidence. That’s half the battle right there when they believe in themselves and each other. We have a great understanding of our concepts finally.”
“I feel like we’re pumped and ready to play,” said senior JuJu Redmond, a first team all-Valley performer. “We’re going out to win. We know each other’s strengths. We’ve been able to stick together and come out with the wins.”
The Redbirds are 15-6 after wins over Loyola last Friday (64-61) and Saturday (60-45) in Chicago.
“It’s an advantage for both teams,” Gillespie said of meeting for the third time in eight days. “It’s fresh in our players’ minds. They understand the personnel. I know up in Chicago they are making adjustments. They will do some different things, and we’re trying to guess what that’s going to be.”
Sophomore DeAnna Wilson, who joined junior teammate Terrion Moore on the MVC’s All-Newcomer team, had 31 points and 13 rebounds in the two Loyola games as part of a late-season surge.
“A kid like DeAnna is really hitting her stride,” said Gillespie. “She’s the type of player we knew she was going to be.”
Redmond has witnessed Wilson follow the same path she did last season. Both are junior college transfers.
“Being new to a program and coming in on a new team, you have to learn how to mesh and get comfortable,” Redmond said. “She’s been playing at a higher level.”
Loyola has averted the play-in round for the first time in Coach Kate Achter’s five seasons as Ramblers’ coach.
“This is a jumping off point for our group. I look forward to see us compete on Friday instead of Thursday this year,” said Achter. “It’s huge. I’m unbelievably proud of my team.”
Achter believes her team handled the back-to-back losses to ISU well.
“Even after falling to a really great Illinois State team, our locker room was really energized,” she said. “This allows us to stay focused a little bit more on things we can control. What we saw is more fresh in our minds. We’re approaching it as not what we did poorly, but what we can improve on. The opportunity is there. How are we going to take advantage of that?”
First team all-MVC player Allison Day leads the Ramblers in scoring (11.0) and rebounding (6.6).
There is no general public ticket availability for the MVC Tournament.
Crompton Most Improved: ISU sophomore guard Mary Crompton was named the MVC's Most Improved Player on Thursday.
Crompton is averaging 11.2 points. She leads the Valley and ranks seventh nationally in 3-point percentage at 46.4.
🏆#MVChoops All-Conference🏆— MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 11, 2021
Mary Crompton of @RedbirdWBB is the Most Improved Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/0p9HELsbpR
Missouri State's Brice Calip was voted the Jackie Stiles Player of Year and teammate Jasmine Franklin was tabbed as Defensive Player of the Year.
Drake's Grace Berg was selected Newcomer of the Year, breaking a streak of three straight ISU players to receive the honor.
Maggie Bair of Drake was Sixth Player of the Year, Loyola's Maya Chandler was Freshman of the Year and Missouri State's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was Coach of the Year.
