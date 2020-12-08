 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State women lose home game against Saint Louis
NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team’s game on Dec. 20 at Redbird Arena against Saint Louis has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Billikens' program.

Saint Louis announced Monday it has paused all team activities, effective Tuesday, following a positive COVID-19 test.

Upon learning of the positive, the Billikens began a 14-day quarantine period and will follow protocol as recommended by the university, Atlantic 10 Conference and NCAA guidance.

ISU is working to schedule alternate nonconference opponents before the Missouri Valley Conference opener on Jan. 1.

After canceling their first three games because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Redbirds opened their season Sunday with a 98-53 win over Saint Xavier at Redbird Arena. ISU's next scheduled contest is Sunday at Western Illinois.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

