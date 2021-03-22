 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State women lose season finale to Tennessee Martin
0 comments

Watch now: Illinois State women lose season finale to Tennessee Martin

{{featured_button_text}}

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Illinois State women’s basketball team erased an early deficit but could not finish the comeback with a victory Monday at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Tennessee Martin led the Redbirds by 13 points after one quarter and emerged from a tie after three periods to claim a 64-59 victory over ISU in the consolation bracket title game of the Memphis Regional.

"I'm really proud of our kids. For an outlooker, this game probably didn't mean a whole lot. But it meant something to us,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I love how we responded after the first quarter, especially coming out of the half. We just fell short.”

The Redbirds were 1-2 in the WNIT and finished Gillespie’s fourth season at 16-9. Martin ended at 22-6.

“We didn't execute as well as we needed. We forgot some plays down the stretch, and if you're going to win in March, that can't happen,” said Gillespie. “But it's all part of the process of becoming the March team that we need to be if we're going to be a contender."

DeAnna Wilson led ISU with 12 points and seven rebounds. Mary Crompton and JuJu Redmond added 11 points each. Redmond, who had a team high of five assists, was 4 of 18 from the field and missed all seven of her 3-point attempts.

"I think with each day that passes when I look back and look at the big picture, this was not an easy year,” Gillespie said. “I’m just so proud of what our players were able to overcome.

"Our staff was absolutely outstanding and everyone just kept showing up and going above and beyond. I am so incredibly thankful for everyone in our program. This season was a big step for our program."

Maddie Waldrop topped all scorers with 24 points and Chelsey Perry chipped in 18 for Martin.

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019

Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News