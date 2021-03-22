Watch now: Illinois State women lose season finale to Tennessee Martin

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Illinois State women’s basketball team erased an early deficit but could not finish the comeback with a victory Monday at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Tennessee Martin led the Redbirds by 13 points after one quarter and emerged from a tie after three periods to claim a 64-59 victory over ISU in the consolation bracket title game of the Memphis Regional.

"I'm really proud of our kids. For an outlooker, this game probably didn't mean a whole lot. But it meant something to us,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I love how we responded after the first quarter, especially coming out of the half. We just fell short.”

The Redbirds were 1-2 in the WNIT and finished Gillespie’s fourth season at 16-9. Martin ended at 22-6.

“We didn't execute as well as we needed. We forgot some plays down the stretch, and if you're going to win in March, that can't happen,” said Gillespie. “But it's all part of the process of becoming the March team that we need to be if we're going to be a contender."