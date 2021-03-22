Watch now: Illinois State women lose season finale to Tennessee Martin

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Illinois State women’s basketball team erased an early deficit but could not finish the comeback with a victory Monday at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Tennessee Martin led the Redbirds by 13 points after one quarter and emerged from a tie after three periods to claim a 64-59 victory over ISU in the consolation bracket title game of the Memphis Regional.
"I'm really proud of our kids. For an outlooker, this game probably didn't mean a whole lot. But it meant something to us,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I love how we responded after the first quarter, especially coming out of the half. We just fell short.”
The Redbirds were 1-2 in the WNIT and finished Gillespie’s fourth season at 16-9. Martin ended at 22-6.
.@katebullman33 with the reverse lay up AND THE 'BIRDS LEAD!— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) March 22, 2021
📺 | https://t.co/Ey0Y4FjzSh
ISU 44, UTM 42 | 3:05 3Q#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/P4NMURbrKB
“We didn't execute as well as we needed. We forgot some plays down the stretch, and if you're going to win in March, that can't happen,” said Gillespie. “But it's all part of the process of becoming the March team that we need to be if we're going to be a contender."
DeAnna Wilson led ISU with 12 points and seven rebounds. Mary Crompton and JuJu Redmond added 11 points each. Redmond, who had a team high of five assists, was 4 of 18 from the field and missed all seven of her 3-point attempts.
"I think with each day that passes when I look back and look at the big picture, this was not an easy year,” Gillespie said. “I’m just so proud of what our players were able to overcome.
"Our staff was absolutely outstanding and everyone just kept showing up and going above and beyond. I am so incredibly thankful for everyone in our program. This season was a big step for our program."
Maddie Waldrop topped all scorers with 24 points and Chelsey Perry chipped in 18 for Martin.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019
Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.
Illinois State football player Jared Rients has farming in his blood.
Illinois State strength coach Jim Lathrop carries on despite a myriad of physical ailments.
Illinois State baseball earned an NCAA Tournament upset over Louisville.
Illinois State basketball player TeTe Maggett has risen above a difficult childhood.
Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose has coached his son Brady for four years as a Titan.