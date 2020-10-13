Watch now: Illinois State women picked fifth in Missouri Valley preseason poll

NORMAL — Tuesday’s Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Media Day was part looking back not so fondly at last season and part gazing forward with a hopeful anticipation the 2020-21 campaign will be a complete one.
“It was absolutely devastating,” said Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie, whose season ended at 19-10 when the pandemic halted play the day the MVC Tournament was scheduled to start. “We thought we had a chance to do something that hasn’t been done here in awhile: 20 wins and get into postseason play.”
Defending Valley champion Missouri State is the preseason favorite with 33 of 40 first-place votes and 360 poll points. Bradley received the other seven votes for the top spot and 328 points.
“The conference was super competitive last year,” Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We talked about positioning ourselves for a run in March. Once the pandemic hit, it was a different message for our players. Don’t count the days, make the days count.”
Northern Iowa was picked for third (288) with Drake (282) fourth and ISU fifth at 223 points.
“To be honest, it’s right where I thought we would be. We lost four really great seniors, two that were high minute, high production players,” said Gillespie of TeTe Maggett and Lexi Wallen. “It’s out staff’s job and all the returners’ and newcomers’ job to reinvent ourselves and step up to the challenge. I think we do a really good job of that.”
Hard at 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆. 😤— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) October 10, 2020
First official practice coming 🔜!#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/WVH0XV0k73
Gillespie enters her fourth season at ISU with a 52-38 record. The Redbirds have finished higher than predicted in each of Gillespie’s first three years.
“On paper, I see why people would pick us there,” she said. “Hopefully, the kids will be a little motivated about it.”
Southern Illinois was sixth with 201 points followed by Valparaiso (176), Loyola (133), Indiana State (129) and Evansville (80).
Evansville features Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit, the reigning Valley Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Aces last season.
“The preseason poll, a lot of it is based on last year,” Evansville coach Matt Ruffing said. “We’ll focus on us and do our best to prove we’re not the 10th best team in our league. We have a plan, we’re going to stick to it, believe in it and see where it takes us.”
While several Valley coaches lamented difficulty in scheduling nonconference games since the NCAA pushed back the season’s start to Nov. 25, Indiana State coach Vicki Hall was not in that group.
“It was not too challenging,” Hall said. “When you win five games, people call you.”
The MVC all-preseason team was Missouri State's Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin, Bradley's Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree and Karli Rucker of Northern Iowa.
