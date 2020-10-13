Watch now: Illinois State women picked fifth in Missouri Valley preseason poll

NORMAL — Tuesday’s Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Media Day was part looking back not so fondly at last season and part gazing forward with a hopeful anticipation the 2020-21 campaign will be a complete one.

“It was absolutely devastating,” said Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie, whose season ended at 19-10 when the pandemic halted play the day the MVC Tournament was scheduled to start. “We thought we had a chance to do something that hasn’t been done here in awhile: 20 wins and get into postseason play.”

Defending Valley champion Missouri State is the preseason favorite with 33 of 40 first-place votes and 360 poll points. Bradley received the other seven votes for the top spot and 328 points.

“The conference was super competitive last year,” Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We talked about positioning ourselves for a run in March. Once the pandemic hit, it was a different message for our players. Don’t count the days, make the days count.”

Northern Iowa was picked for third (288) with Drake (282) fourth and ISU fifth at 223 points.