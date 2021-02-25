Watch now: Illinois State women storm past Bradley

PEORIA — JuJu Redmond had the finishing touch Thursday at Renaissance Coliseum.
The Illinois State senior scored the final basket in each of the first three quarters, and the Redbirds handled the Braves, 79-59, in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball action.
ISU hiked its records to 13-6 overall and 10-6 in the MVC while allowing Bradley to lead for a mere 25 seconds early in the proceedings.
"We had five in double figures, another with eight. This is how we become a great team, when we have multiple weapons, when we're sharing the ball," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I thought for the most part we took great shots. I thought it was a really healthy balance of getting out and running and then slowing it down and making them work."
The Braves dropped to 12-11 and 8-8 in the Valley. ISU had beaten Bradley, 66-54, on Jan. 27 at Redbird Arena.
Redmond's layup with two seconds left in the first quarter gave ISU a 16-10 edge.
Freshman Maya Wong scored nine-first half points, including five straight in a second quarter to hand the Redbirds a 31-20 advantage.
.@mayawong23 drills a trey from the corner!— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) February 26, 2021
📺 | https://t.co/oRZNGsFvyv
ISU 29, BU 20 | 4:25 2Q#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/CbWaKdVeqo
Redmond's jumper 11 seconds before halftime put ISU's halftime lead at 37-24.
Mary Crompton's 3-pointer at the 7:37 mark of the third quarter presented the Redbirds with a 44-26 cushion. Redmond's shot at the 19-second mark restored that 18-point lead at 59-41 entering the final period.
Crompton gunned in two treys in the initial 51 seconds of the fourth quarter and ISU enjoyed a 65-43 bulge.
Crompton paced the Redbirds with 14 points. Redmond and Paige Saylor added 13 each, DeAnna Wilson had 12 and Wong 11.
Terrion Moore grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for ISU.
Gabi Haack was the lone Brave in double figures with 23 points.
Both teams attempted 56 shots, but ISU converted 30 to Bradley's 19 for 53.6 percent accuracy to 33.9 percent for the Braves.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt