Watch now: Illinois State women storm past Bradley

PEORIA — JuJu Redmond had the finishing touch Thursday at Renaissance Coliseum.

The Illinois State senior scored the final basket in each of the first three quarters, and the Redbirds handled the Braves, 79-59, in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball action.

ISU hiked its records to 13-6 overall and 10-6 in the MVC while allowing Bradley to lead for a mere 25 seconds early in the proceedings.

"We had five in double figures, another with eight. This is how we become a great team, when we have multiple weapons, when we're sharing the ball," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I thought for the most part we took great shots. I thought it was a really healthy balance of getting out and running and then slowing it down and making them work."

The Braves dropped to 12-11 and 8-8 in the Valley. ISU had beaten Bradley, 66-54, on Jan. 27 at Redbird Arena.