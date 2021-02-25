 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State women storm past Bradley
PEORIA — JuJu Redmond had the finishing touch Thursday at Renaissance Coliseum.

The Illinois State senior scored the final basket in each of the first three quarters, and the Redbirds handled the Braves, 79-59, in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball action.

ISU hiked its records to 13-6 overall and 10-6 in the MVC while allowing Bradley to lead for a mere 25 seconds early in the proceedings.

"We had five in double figures, another with eight. This is how we become a great team, when we have multiple weapons, when we're sharing the ball," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I thought for the most part we took great shots. I thought it was a really healthy balance of getting out and running and then slowing it down and making them work."

The Braves dropped to 12-11 and 8-8 in the Valley. ISU had beaten Bradley, 66-54, on Jan. 27 at Redbird Arena.

Redmond's layup with two seconds left in the first quarter gave ISU a 16-10 edge.

Freshman Maya Wong scored nine-first half points, including five straight in a second quarter to hand the Redbirds a 31-20 advantage.

Redmond's jumper 11 seconds before halftime put ISU's halftime lead at 37-24.

Mary Crompton's 3-pointer at the 7:37 mark of the third quarter presented the Redbirds with a 44-26 cushion. Redmond's shot at the 19-second mark restored that 18-point lead at 59-41 entering the final period.

Crompton gunned in two treys in the initial 51 seconds of the fourth quarter and ISU enjoyed a 65-43 bulge.

Crompton paced the Redbirds with 14 points. Redmond and Paige Saylor added 13 each, DeAnna Wilson had 12 and Wong 11.

Terrion Moore grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for ISU.

Gabi Haack was the lone Brave in double figures with 23 points. 

Both teams attempted 56 shots, but ISU converted 30 to Bradley's 19 for 53.6 percent accuracy to 33.9 percent for the Braves.

