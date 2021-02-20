Watch now: Illinois State women sweep nemesis Drake

NORMAL — After receiving treatment at halftime for a foot ailment, Illinois State leading scorer JuJu Redmond limped off the court with 3:52 left in the third quarter Saturday at Redbird Arena.
Instead of demoralizing the Redbirds, it inspired them.
ISU reeled off 19 points in the final 3:32 of a 30-point third quarter and led by at least eight the entire final period while toppling Drake, 81-71, for a Missouri Valley Conference sweep of a Bulldogs team it had not beaten since 2014 before Friday.
“It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of this group,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. “After the game yesterday, everybody was really excited. I told them as good as this feeling is, it’s going to be better in 24 hours if we commit to being a better version of ourselves. That’s why you coach, to see the sheer joy and elation on our players’ faces.”
Having snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-68 win over second-place Drake on Friday, the Redbirds hiked their records to 12-6 overall and 9-6 in the MVC.
In the first 39 seconds after Redmond departed, Terrion Moore gunned in a pair of 3-pointers to transform a 47-45 deficit into a 51-47 lead.
“The only thing I’m thinking is the team needs to come together more and fill in the spot we may have dropped,” said Moore, who scored a team-high 18 points. “Our thought as a team was to do a little more if we could. I just let them (shots) come to me.”
Drake (12-10, 10-5) rallied for a 51-all tie before freshman Maya Wong drilled a 3-pointer from the corner, was fouled and completed a four-point play. The Redbirds tossed in three more 3-pointers in the final 1:11 of the third period as Kayel Newland treys sandwiched another Moore long range bucket.
Newland connected on 3-pointers at the buzzer of both the first and third quarters and finished with nine points, three assists and two steals.
“They were huge. What makes great teams really good is when you have a full cast stepping up when their number is called,” Gillespie said. “Her (Newland) path hasn’t been the easiest, but she’s stayed the course. She’s been great in practice. She’s playing with a ton of confidence.”
Before scoring three points in 12 minutes Friday, Newland had not scored since Jan. 2.
“I like to stay ready throughout the entire game. Sometimes my number is called and sometimes not,” said Newland. “Whenever I go in, I try to make an impact.”
Unlike Friday, when a 16-point lead dwindled to four in the final quarter, ISU stayed strong Saturday. Three-pointers from Kate Bullman and Mary Crompton and a Paige Saylor steal and layup helped keep the Bulldogs at bay.
Along with Newland, the Redbirds received critical contributions off the bench from Wong and fellow freshman Bullman.
Bullman registered 10 points (one off her career high), eight rebounds and three blocks. Wong added nine points, her most since Jan. 15.
ISU’s 13 3-pointers (in 25 attempts for 52%) matched a season high. The Redbirds shot 43.3% overall as DeAnna Wilson chipped in 12 points and Crompton 11.
Redmond did return at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter but was held to a season-low five points.
“She’s had some Achilles’ issues, nothing super serious,” Gillespie said. “At the half, it kind of tightened up.”
Sophomore Grace Berg was 8 of 12 from the field and topped all scorers with 22 points. The Bulldogs canned 10 3-pointers in 25 attempts.
Both teams missed just two free throws with ISU sinking 16 of 18 and Drake converting 13 of 15.
