Watch now: Illinois State women sweep nemesis Drake

In the first 39 seconds after Redmond departed, Terrion Moore gunned in a pair of 3-pointers to transform a 47-45 deficit into a 51-47 lead.

“The only thing I’m thinking is the team needs to come together more and fill in the spot we may have dropped,” said Moore, who scored a team-high 18 points. “Our thought as a team was to do a little more if we could. I just let them (shots) come to me.”

Drake (12-10, 10-5) rallied for a 51-all tie before freshman Maya Wong drilled a 3-pointer from the corner, was fouled and completed a four-point play. The Redbirds tossed in three more 3-pointers in the final 1:11 of the third period as Kayel Newland treys sandwiched another Moore long range bucket.

Newland connected on 3-pointers at the buzzer of both the first and third quarters and finished with nine points, three assists and two steals.

“They were huge. What makes great teams really good is when you have a full cast stepping up when their number is called,” Gillespie said. “Her (Newland) path hasn’t been the easiest, but she’s stayed the course. She’s been great in practice. She’s playing with a ton of confidence.”

Before scoring three points in 12 minutes Friday, Newland had not scored since Jan. 2.