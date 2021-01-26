Watch now: Illinois State women take on Bradley at Redbird Arena

NORMAL — Terrion Moore credits her coaches at Leavenworth (Kan.) High School because they “instilled defense in me.”
Moore also cited Little Rock coach Joe Foley for “the next big step to realize how important defense is and how much better at defense I can be than offense.”
When Moore transferred to Illinois State before the 2019-20 season, she joined forces with another coach who places a high value on defense in Kristen Gillespie.
The value Moore provides the Redbirds with her defensive prowess is a big reason the junior has started all 10 games this season entering Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game against Bradley at Redbird Arena.
“It’s just her toughness,” Gillespie said. “She’s an unbelievable athlete, she’s really smart and she knows how to use her quickness to her advantage. I like to call her slippery. She gets through things easily like someone of my ability (as a guard at North Carolina State) could never do.”
Moore, who averages 9.3 points and leads her team with 19 steals, calls defense “the most important part of the game if you ask me. I think I play better defense than I do offense. It’s definitely one of the best ways to win a game, but it’s also a way you can lose a game, too.”
Gillespie credits Moore for holding Evansville leading scorer Abby Feit to 3 of 11 shooting in a 73-48 ISU victory last week.
The ISU coach has another tough assignment for the 5-foot-8 Moore on Wednesday in Bradley junior Lasha Petree.
The 6-foot Petree is the MVC’s leading scorer at 19.7 per game and has averaged 20.4 in five career games against the Redbirds.
“She hits big shots at really opportune times,” Gillespie said. “She’s a hard guard. I have so much respect for her. Her shot release is really unique, really high. Sometimes you don’t think she’s going to shoot and she shoots. And she’s gotten better off the dribble.”
The Braves (10-5, 6-2 in the Valley) also boast the conference’s No. 2 scorer in Gabi Haack, a 5-10 senior who averages 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.
“Gabi is so physical the way she rebounds,” said Gillespie. “Each kid has a unique skill set. They are really dangerous in transition.”
At 8-3 overall, ISU stands tied with Northern Iowa and Drake for third in the MVC standings at 5-3. Bradley is alone in second behind leader Missouri State.
“We’ve got to value the basketball first and foremost and play with great pace,” said the Redbirds coach. “We can’t stand and watch. We have to get everyone involved. They will be really physical with us. We have to be ready for their physicality.”
Senior JuJu Redmond tops ISU at 14.1 points per outing with sophomore Mary Crompton at 12.7.
The Braves have four straight regular-season wins over ISU, but the Redbirds did oust Bradley from the 2019 MVC Tournament.
