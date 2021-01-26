Watch now: Illinois State women take on Bradley at Redbird Arena

NORMAL — Terrion Moore credits her coaches at Leavenworth (Kan.) High School because they “instilled defense in me.”

Moore also cited Little Rock coach Joe Foley for “the next big step to realize how important defense is and how much better at defense I can be than offense.”

When Moore transferred to Illinois State before the 2019-20 season, she joined forces with another coach who places a high value on defense in Kristen Gillespie.

The value Moore provides the Redbirds with her defensive prowess is a big reason the junior has started all 10 games this season entering Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game against Bradley at Redbird Arena.

“It’s just her toughness,” Gillespie said. “She’s an unbelievable athlete, she’s really smart and she knows how to use her quickness to her advantage. I like to call her slippery. She gets through things easily like someone of my ability (as a guard at North Carolina State) could never do.”