Watch now: Illinois State women to start Missouri Valley schedule with Northern Iowa

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball team will begin and end its Missouri Valley Conference regular-season schedule with Northern Iowa.

The MVC released its basketball schedule Tuesday, and the Redbirds open their conference slate with a Dec. 31 home game against Northern Iowa and travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, for the league finale March 6.

Other ISU Valley home games are Jan. 2 (Drake), Jan. 15 (Evansville), Jan. 17 (Indiana State), Jan. 22 (Bradley), Feb. 5 (Southern Illinois), Feb. 7 (Missouri State), Feb. 26 (Valparaiso) and Feb. 28 (Loyola).

“It’s great to finally have our conference schedule for this upcoming season — dates we can circle on our calendar and focus our preparation for,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “We’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the return of college basketball during the 2020-21 season.”

The Redbirds have yet to finalize their nonconference schedule. Games can be held as early as Nov. 25.

NCAA fall championships: The NCAA Division I Board of Directors officially approved the shifting of fall sports to the spring season Tuesday.