Watch now: Illinois State women to start Missouri Valley schedule with Northern Iowa

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball team will begin and end its Missouri Valley Conference regular-season schedule with Northern Iowa.
The MVC released its basketball schedule Tuesday, and the Redbirds open their conference slate with a Dec. 31 home game against Northern Iowa and travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, for the league finale March 6.
Other ISU Valley home games are Jan. 2 (Drake), Jan. 15 (Evansville), Jan. 17 (Indiana State), Jan. 22 (Bradley), Feb. 5 (Southern Illinois), Feb. 7 (Missouri State), Feb. 26 (Valparaiso) and Feb. 28 (Loyola).
“It’s great to finally have our conference schedule for this upcoming season — dates we can circle on our calendar and focus our preparation for,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “We’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the return of college basketball during the 2020-21 season.”
The Redbirds have yet to finalize their nonconference schedule. Games can be held as early as Nov. 25.
NCAA fall championships: The NCAA Division I Board of Directors officially approved the shifting of fall sports to the spring season Tuesday.
The first volleyball match may be held on Jan. 22 with the first cross country competition allowed on Jan. 23 and the initial women's soccer game set for Feb. 3.
The NCAA left the start of practice in each of those sports up to institutional discretion.
